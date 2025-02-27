Tara Sutaria Goes Ethnic Chic This Spring In A Beige Floral <i>Angrakha</i> Set

Tara Sutaria has been grabbing headlines not just for her long gone breakup with the newlywed Aadar Jain, but for her breath-taking fashion looks. The 29-year-old actress looked like a true blue desi girl dressed in a beige hued angrakha tailor made for the spring season.

Tara Sutaria became her ethnic fashionista self wearing a minimal cotton beige hued full length angrakha kurta that featured a full sleeve and V-neckline. The ensemble was intricately embroidered with a busy floral design in white thread work that was adorned with delicate beige lace trimmings on the sleeves, neckline and hemline. The Apurva actress teamed it with a matching muslin cotton embroidered dupatta draped on her arms to add an ethnic lady like look.

Tara accessorised her look gold kundan work necklace with pearl beads, matching jhumkas and a cocktail ring to add the right amount of sparkle to her look.

Tara's tresses were styled into sleek waterfall waves with a neatly done centre-parting. Makeup wise, Tara sported a minimal glam makeup with a beaming complexion topped with an overall bronzed look, highlighted highpoints of her face, a touch of radiant peach blush on her cheeks, arched brows, mascara filled fanned out eyelashes, and a nude hued lip gloss to add the perfect finishing touch to the look.

Tara Sutaria's spring ready angrakha gets a sartorial green flag.

