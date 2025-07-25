ICW 2025: What Tara Sutaria Said She Will Do Right After Walking The Ramp

Tara Sutaria turned showstopper for ROSE ROOM by Isha Jajodia on day two of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 and made jaws drop with her absolutely gorgeous ensemble and enchanting persona as she cascaded down the ramp. The Apurva actress was dressed in an ivory corset decorated with shimmery embellishments across its length and breadth. She paired with a floral lace laden voluminous lehenga that had a kalidar detail and a delicate white lace adorned on its hemline. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Tara opens up on her pre-runway rituals, the importance of music of a fashion show, and her favourite thing about Delhi.

Tara's Pre-Runway Rituals And What The Music Of A Fashion Show Means To Her

Tara Sutaria opened up about her pre-runway rituals saying, "I kind of have started to go with flow and it is something I enjoy so much. I have grown up loving and adoring fashion and style in general. For me to walk as a showstopper still feels surreal and exciting."

Talking about the music of a fashion show and what it means to her, Tara said, "It is so important. There have been times that I have really loved the music that I have walked to, and other times when I wished that we could change up the music."

She was particularly in love with the music she was going to walk to for ROSE ROOM by Isha J. "I have to say, this evening the track that is going to play for my solo walk is one of my favourite songs, and growing up it was something that we always listened to at home. It is a ballad by Nat King Cole, its called L-O-V-E which is a beautiful song."

Tara's Love For Delhi And Her Favourite Thing About The Capital

Tara spoke about how coming back to Delhi to own the ramp yet again calms her nerves. "I am a little nervous sometimes, but honestly, every time I come back to Delhi, it feels like a warm embrace because the people here are really warm."

Speaking of her favourite thing about Delhi, Tara said, "I have some people that I really love in Delhi including friends and family friends, but the food!"

Being a true-blue food lover Tara couldn't contain her excitement for her post walk OG Delhi dinner. "I am going to have dal makhani right after this walk, I just want to tell everybody that I am so excited for my dinner."

Looks like Tara's runway escapade at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 was full of all things fashion, food and beyond.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Channels Flower Power, Cosmic Magic In Twin Rahul Mishra Ensembles