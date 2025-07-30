Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Fashion Mantra At ICW 2025: "Make Sure You Wear The Outfit, The Outfit Doesn't Wear You"

Sara Ali Khan was a vision in earthy tones while closing the show for Aisha Rao at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025

Sara Ali Khan spills the beans on her fashion mantra that should be on every girl's must-have list

Sara Ali Khan continues to spread her effortless elegance and charm as she dazzles the ramp walking for designer Aisha Rao on day 7 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. She was dressed in a rose gold Banarasi tissue brocade lehenga with intricate applique work. It was detailed in geometric checks and whimsical florals with beads and crystals filled embroidery. The Metro In Dino actress expressed what worked for her particularly is that how light and effortless it feels, and every detail is done thoughtfully while being playful, graceful and beautifully made. What's more she said, "I'm so glad I get to wear something that feels so me today."

Sara Ali Khan opened up on what fashion means to her. Whether it is an armour or a form of self-expression for her. "I think it is a combination of self-expression sometimes and somebody else's expression, both." She further gave away her fashion mantra. "I think you have to make sure that you wear the outfit as opposed to the outfit wearing you. That is important to me."

The designer Aisha Rao told NDTV what went behind the refreshing colour palette throughout the collection. "Teak berry and lush green are the two Kohler colours that are launching this season, and the entire collection was dedicated to bring out those two fresh colours," said Aisha Rao.

Sara Ali Khan's fashion mantra is one that all the fashion girls must have up their sleeves.

