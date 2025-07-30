ICW 2025: Sara Ali Khan Closes Aisha Rao's Show In An Earthy-Toned Floral <i>Lehenga</i>

Sara Ali Khan created quite a buzz yet again by gracing the ramp for designer, Aisha Rao on day 7 of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. The Metro In Dino actress looked like a total feminine dream dolled up in a beige lehenga with floral embroidery and accents in earthy tones. The 29-year-old star turned showstopper for Aisha Rao's debut showcase, Wild At Heart at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 and made waves while doing so.

Wearing the showstopper outfit Sara said, "I've always been drawn to pieces that tell a story, and this look really does that for me. I'm wearing a beautiful lehenga with floral embroidery by Aisha, and what I love about it is how light and effortless it feels. Every detail is so thoughtfully done... It's playful, graceful, and beautifully made. I'm so glad I get to wear something that feels so me today. Thanks, Aisha."

Sara Ali Khan painted the perfectly floral and feminine picture in a beige lehenga as she turned showstopper for designer, Aisha Rao. The millennial actress looked like a total stunner dolled up in a two-piece lehenga set in earthy tones that featured an off shoulder cropped blouse adorned with sequin laden multicoloured floral embellishments, along with a halter neck detail. This was teamed with a high waist voluminous lehenga with multiple pleats that featured the same embroidery that the blouse did. All in all, the ensemble was a total love letter to the wild and nature's glory.

Sara's accessory game was kept minimal but impactful for the occasion to match steps with her ensemble. The statement floral ear cuff earrings and diamonds studded haath phool added all the glitz and glam that her ensemble needed, courtesy of SHREE Jewellers.

Sara Ali Khan's tresses were styled into a dreamy light curls with a centre parting that were left open over her shoulders. Makeup wise, she kept things minimal with feathered brows, bronzer and mascara laden eyes, an overall bronzed complexion, and a nude lip to tie the look together.

Sara Ali Khan was a vision in earthy florals for Aisha Rao at Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

