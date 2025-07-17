When Sara Ali Khan Revealed She Lost 45 Kg Weight With A No-Sugar And No-Milk Diet Plus Cardio

Sara Ali Khan's new movie Metro... In Dino is in theatres, marking another major moment in her acting career. Always passionate about films and acting, Sara Ali Khan knew early on that she wanted to be a part of the Hindi film industry. That dream motivated her to lose weight and make some lifestyle changes that would help her achieve her goals.

Sara Ali Khan's Weight Loss: How Much Did She Lose?

Sara Ali Khan's weight loss transformation has inspired many, especially girls who have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS - a condition that causes hormonal imbalances, and even causes weight gain. The 29-year-old actor has shed the extra kilos despite the condition that makes losing weight quite difficult due to its effects on metabolism and hormone levels.

With determination and dedication, the Kedarnath actor managed to lose about 45 kg with a mix of a healthy diet, cardio, and strength training exercises. Sara Ali Khan went from 96 kg to 51 kg by sticking to lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet and daily exercise.

How Did Sara Ali Khan Lose Weight?

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps, Sara Ali Khan had talked about her weight loss and how she lost a whopping 45 kg. She revealed that director Karan Johar made her lose weight, who wanted to offer a film to her but asked her to lose 'half of her' weight.

When asked what inspired her to lose weight, she said, "I was huge, man. It was not healthy on any level. It was hormonally affecting me, which still happens. Every time I overeat or when I am touching that 60 kg mark, you can start seeing that I am not okay."

Sara Ali Khan adopted a holistic approach that combined consistent workouts, a disciplined diet, and professional guidance.

Sara Ali Khan resorted to a mix of cardio exercises such as cycling, running, and Pilates, strength training, and functional workouts. Sara also incorporated yoga and dance to keep her sessions engaging. On some days, she trained for over an hour, and she made exercise a daily priority rather than a chore.

As for her diet, Sara Ali Khan eliminated all the junk food, refined sugar, and processed carbs from her life during her weight loss journey. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said that she follows a strict "no sugar, no milk, and no carbs" diet.

Sara Ali Khan Still Struggles With Weight

The Atrangi Re actor said that she has been facing problems with her weight even after her drastic weight loss.

"My things became chunky, my face became big, that really does happen. I really have to be extremely mindful of what I am eating. It's very important for me to stay on track with weight," she told Ranveer Allahbadia.

Sara Ali Khan said that she gets worried when she touches the "60 kg mark. You can start seeing that I am not okay".

"You definitely should keep a check on what you are eating because it affects more than just your visual appearance; it affects your hormonal balance, and that is extremely important," she said.

Weight Loss Is Important For Your Mental Health Too

Sara Ali Khan's story goes beyond the numbers on a scale. For her, losing weight was important not just for her career but for her physical and mental well-being. She talks openly about how fitness helped her manage her PCOS, boost her confidence, and gain clarity in life.