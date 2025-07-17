A New Luxury Resort In Jim Corbett National Park Is Changing How India Sees Forests In Monsoon

Jim Corbett National Park isn't the first name that springs to mind when you think spotting a tiger. After all, it was this forest that made Jim Corbett, the man who lends his name to the national park, write that "you will not see tigers until the tigers want you to see them".

Till date, the national park has maintained that reputation. Sighting a tiger in this national park is akin to seeing God. Luck isn't your best friend all the time but the national park is a class of its own.

Monsoon, of course, makes it doubly tough for wildlife sightings, with most zones in the national park shut to tourists and for jungle safari, but Jim Corbett is one where three zones - Dhela, Jhirna and Sitabani - stay open throughout the year.

Jim Corbett, which boasts a whopping 252 tigers living inside it and 266 tigers using it, is the national park with the highest density of tigers in India. It is the first national park in India to be established under the Project Tiger programme. But while catching a glimpse of a tiger needs an immense stroke of luck, the forest, beyond its shy feline residents, holds so much more. The birds, the elephants, the crocodiles, and the famous trails of Corbett all enjoy legendary status among wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers across the world.

First There Was The Kosi

The Kosi feeds the eastern periphery of the Jim Corbett National Park. Photo: Author

Then there is the Kosi. The river, which has earned the moniker of "Sorrow of Bihar" because of its devastating floods, becomes the lifeline of the national park by the time it reaches Corbett. The perennial river feeds the eastern periphery of the park. The Kosi flows from Mohan to Ramnagar via Dhikuli. It is by the banks of the Kosi, on the edge of the national park, that a new Marriott resort has just swung open its doors.

Jim Corbett National Park is no alien to luxury resorts. Several high-end properties dot the road by the Kosi, but this new resort might be its swankiest yet. And in monsoon, perhaps the best weekend break from Delhi.

A New Resort On The Forest Fringes

This is Marriott International's 13th hotel in India. Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa, with its 99 elegant, modern rooms, make for the perfect base if you're planning on exploring Jim Corbett. Bonus points if you're travelling with family: the place is a hit with kids.

The resort at night. Photo: Author

Come monsoon, when parts of the national park are shut, the resort serves as an escape from the chaos of the city. Here, as birds chirp you awake, views of the Kosi from the balconies in the rooms play the perfect breakfast garnish. At The Corbett Kitchen, the on-site all-day dining restaurant, a flautist accompanies the breakfast buffet. It is just how you would want to start your day.

Over breakfast, after you lick off the last of the Kumaoni Thali (don't miss the array of chutneys on offer) crafted with meticulous precision by a team headed by Chef Harpal Singh, step out for a kulhad of chai.

The tea paraphernalia. Photo: Author

Teatime is a lavish affair here. Called 'Chaukori', tea is freshly brewed and comes in increasing levels of kadak. A bouquet of streetside snacks accompanies the tea. Set up twice a day, the Chaukori outside Corbett Kitchen is quite the hit with guests; more so in monsoon, the season that India cannot imagine without tea.

S For Sustainability

The Great Room lounge with views of the pool; Sal Bar, where cocktails come dressed in flavours of the Jim Corbett National Park; Malani Grill, where the five elements of nature decide what goes on your plate - are the culinary highlights at the resort. A capital S for sustainability.

The Kumaoni Lunch Thali with locally sourced ingredients. Photo: Author

Over our three days at the resort, we tried a variety of offerings at the Corbett Kitchen, from European to Indian, and even sushi and momos that the chef ruffled up in the duration of a meal! At Sal Bar, a mini Corbett greeted us alongside cocktails with local ingredients. A picante with a house twist, with Uttarakhandi chilies, deserves special mention.

The Kumaoni Breakfast Thali. Photo: Author

All of those indulgences need to be complemented with a massage, and the Quan Spa makes sure no stone is left unturned. The therapy also helped us prep for what was in store the next morning.

The Safari Story

Travelling to Jim Corbett National Park, no matter what the luck forecasts say, is incomplete without a jungle safari. It is the main attraction for tourists who make the trek from their respective homes to Corbett. So, we set out for the coveted jungle safari on our last morning at the resort.

At pre-dawn, as a solitary koel sang the morning in, the sky above Kosi, outside our balcony, glowed a dark blue. It was time to set out for yet another safari; say our prayers to the forest gods and shy tigers of Corbett; and hop on to the dark-green jeep with Ravi, the in-house naturalist. The jeep zoomed past the many resorts that dot the road to the Dhikala zone entry.

Tiger, Tiger

As we made our way into the wild, the jungle-safari mandates began: the anthills, the many little birds, the occasional elephant dung, and then... the pug marks. The jeep ground to a noiseless halt. A barking deer announced our arrival. Our guide and Ravi both sat up erect, looking around for any evidence of burning stripes peeking out of a bush somewhere. We had spotted drag marks.

Spotting the spotted deer on safari. Photo: Author

The tiger, Ravi told us, had just dragged its prey - large, probably a sambar deer - deep into the forest. So we waited. With breath bated, eyes a squint, and the sound of our heartbeat the only noise punctuating the silence. For fifteen minutes, this dance of anticipation played on. Then, a group of deer emerged on the scene. The moment had passed.

We exchanged wistful smiles in the jeep and made off for the rest of the safari. The stuffy humidity of the morning soon gave way to a downpour. It was as if the forest had come alive. The rain meant whatever hope we had of spotting a tiger, had to be postponed for the next Corbett trip.

Malani Hills from the resort. Photo: Author

Back at the resort, we washed the morning ride down with a cup of steaming hot tea, watching the rain make its own pug marks on the pool. There were tiger tales. There were stories of encounters and maneaters of Kumaon, of the tigers that the forest hides.

Did one see us? Maybe. Did one want us to see it? Well.

FACT SHEET

Where: Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa is located about 280 kilometres from Delhi, or a six-hour drive away. The resort lies on the banks of the Kosi, a stone's throw from the Dhikala entry gates. The nearest airport is Dehradun, 220 kilometres away.

In Monsoon: The Dhela, Jhirna and Sitabani zones stay open for safari throughout the year. All other major zones - Dhikala, Bijrani, Durga Devi, Sonanadi - stay closed in monsoon.

The lounge. Photo: Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa

What To Do, Eat And See: When at the resort, you can pick from a variety of cuisines and dining options. The Corbett Kitchen offers all-day dining. Malani Grill, with views of the Malani Hills and the Kosi, is perfect for a special meal. Sal Bar has a range of cocktails to take your pick from, and The Great Room is the in-house cafe.

Apart from a jungle safari through one of the zones of the national park, the resort has a kids' zone, a golf simulator, and a spa. Places to see around the area include Corbett Waterfall, Garjiya Devi temple. Day trips to Nainital and Ramnagar are a good option, as is birdwatching on the Kosi Deck at the resort.

The Kosi-view executive suite. Photo: Jim Corbett Marriott Resort and Spa

Rooms And Tariff: Rooms at the resort come in the following categories - Deluxe, Premier, Family Suite, Suite, and Executive Suite. Doubles from Rs 17,778 to Rs 28,304 without taxes. The property also offers a range of curated packages.

Also Read: More From NDTV Luxury