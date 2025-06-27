Rs 8.5 Lakh Suite, Grand Canal Views: Inside The Venice Luxury Hotel Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Are At

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former American television presenter Lauren Sanchez are getting married this weekend in Venice, Italy, where the who's who of the worlds of business and showbiz have flown in. Bezos and Sanchez's wedding will take place in the Italian city on Friday, June 27.

The couple are all set to exchange vows on the island of San Giorgio, opposite St Mark's Square. The ceremony, a senior City Hall official told Reuters, "will have no legal status under Italian law". There are murmurs that Bezos and Sanchez have already gotten married in the US, to dodge the complicated wedding process in Italy.

Where Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Are Staying

On Wednesday, June 25, Bezos and Sanchez flew in to Venice via helicopter. They checked in to the luxury Aman hotel, where canal-view rooms rake up a tariff of at least Rs 3.58 lakh.

Aman Venice, housed within Palazzo Papadopoli, one of just eight grand palazzos lining Venice's famed Grand Canal, captures the city's opulence and sensual charm at its finest. Lavish Rococo artworks are balanced by the understated elegance of Jean-Michel Gathy's contemporary interiors here.

The Aman Venice. Photo: Aman Venice

Private gardens, a real luxury in a floating city, are also part of the Aman Venice. The gardens add a serene backdrop to the hotel's refined dining venues and generously sized suites.

Where Is Aman Venice

The Aman Venice is known for the signature quiet luxury that the Aman group excels in.

The hotel is situated a mere stroll from Piazza San Marco and makes for an ideal base from which to explore the romantic city of Venice.

The Aman Venice comes with private gardens. Photo: Aman Venice

All attractions are at a stone's throw from the hotel, whether walking down the city's alleys to discover hidden treasures or taking a gondola through its labyrinthine canals.

Inside Aman Venice, Where Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Are Staying

At the Aman Venice, rooms come in four categories. Guests can choose from rooms, signature rooms, suites and apartments, which vary in size and configuration. All accommodation at the hotel feature works by a number of Italy's greatest artists, from 16th-century architect Sansovino to 18th-century painter Tiepolo.

Several rooms at the Aman Venice come with views of the Grand Canal, and go for Rs 3.92 lakh a night. Inside the rooms, contemporary furnishings meet authentic silk wall coverings, chandeliers, wood panelling, chinoiserie and painted ceilings.

Inside the Tiepolo suite. Photo: Aman Venice

The suites at the luxury hotel are the most spacious retreats in the palazzo. Inside Alcova Tiepolo suite, the 18th-century painter's original frescos play the main character, with theatrical murals and gilded ceilings. The Grand Canal suite, as is evident from the name, comes with sweeping views of the Grand Canal.

The Aman Venice has two apartments, The Coccina's Apartment, and the Grand Canal Apartment.

Inside the fourth-floor apartment. Photo: Aman Venice

While the Coccina's Apartment spans's the palazzo's entire fourth floor, the Grand Canal apartment is a three-bedroom accommodation housed in its own wing. Both the apartments offer, goes without saying, the utmost privacy.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For A Night At Aman Venice?

The Aman Venice is sold out from June 27-29 for the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, but rooms are available thereafter.

The ballroom at Aman Venice: Photo: Aman Venice

Here's the tariff breakdown for June 30, Monday:

Palazzo Bedroom: Doubles from Rs 2.2 lakh a night

Doubles from Rs 2.2 lakh a night Palazzo Chamber Luminoso: Doubles from Rs 3.02 lakh a night

Doubles from Rs 3.02 lakh a night Palazzo Stanza Canal Grande: Doubles from Rs 3.58 lakh a night

Doubles from Rs 3.58 lakh a night Sansovino Stanza: Doubles from Rs 4.8 lakh a night

Doubles from Rs 4.8 lakh a night Papadopoli Stanza Canal Grande: Doubles from Rs 5.45 lakh a night

Doubles from Rs 5.45 lakh a night Grand Canal Suite: Doubles from Rs 8.48 lakh a night

The Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got engaged in 2023, four years after the Amazon founder's marriage to MacKenzie Scott collapsed. Bezos and Scott were married for 25 years before parting ways. Jeff Bezos, who is at No 4 on Forbes' billionaires list, is currently the executive chair of Amazon.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in Venice. Photo: AFP

A number of high-profile guests have already arrived in Venice to celebrate the couple. From Kim Kardashian to Orlando Bloom, to Natasha Poonawalla, Venice is expected to see heightened activity over the weekend as Bezos and Sanchez exhange vows.

The city, in the past, has played host to a few big weddings. George and Amal Clooney got married in the Italian canal city in 2014, and Indian billionaires Vinita Agarwal and Muqit Teja did so in 2011.

