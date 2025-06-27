Jeff Boze's wife-to-be arrives in Venice carrying a black clutch from this Indian quiet luxury brand. The American journalist is ready to tie the knot with Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos in a Venetian wedding on June 27, 2025. But what caught our eyes was how she slayed her handbag game. The 55-year-old bride picked a signature barrel shaped clutch bag in a sleek black hue from an Indian quiet luxury brand, Ahizoka By Brham.

Also Read: Before Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: When George And Amal Clooney Got Married In Venice

Lauren Sanchez was recently caught on camera arriving in style in Venice in time for her grand wedding celebrations. She was wearing a single-shoulder black bodycon dress that was laden with parallel lines of silver sequins laden pattern that ran across the entire length of the dress. She accessorised it with her statement solitaire engagement ring and the Ahizoka signature Lilian bag. What's more, the black coloured satin clutch bag is a signature barrel shaped piece from the quiet luxury brand helmed by Namrata Karad.

Namrata founded Ahizoka By Brham, aluxury handbag label tenn years ago with a bold vision to create timeless pieces that embody discreet luxury without the fuss of loud logos and no billboards. The brand screams pure elegance, quality and quiet power at its best. Their handbags have been worn by some of the most iconic celebrities in Bollywood, Hollywood and the fashion universe such as Pooja Hegde, Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega, Mindy Kaling, Helen Mirren, Catherine O'Hara as well as American Olympian, Simone Biles and many more.

It was an all eyes on the bride moment as she waved out towards the paparazzi cameras while stepping into a boat while lovingly holding onto her husband-to-be Jeff Bezos's hand. It was also a rather extraordinary moment for the brand, Ahizoka as Lauren Sanchez who is the fiancee of the world's third richest man. It is food for thought in a manner that someone who can buy anything in the world chose this bag. That is a statement of quiet luxury, it does not need to be explained. It resonates with those who understand it.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Graduates Law School After 6 Years, Shares Glimpses Of Surprise Ceremony