Indian Entrepreneur, Mona Patel Dazzles In Everything From Wine To Beige Gowns At The Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding was a grand grand affair. The couple painted Venice in hues of love as they embarked on a new journey together. Lauren's Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown commanded attention, but the high-profile guest list also served us some avant-garde fashion inspiration. Stealing the spotlight among them was Harvard educated Indian entrepreneur Mona Patel, who made heads turn in two stunning looks.

Mona Patel is not new to making waves in the couture world and has consistently impressed the fashion police ever since she walked the Met Gala 2024 carpet in an Iris van Herpen gown with butterfly sleeves that worked with clockwork precision.

Come 2025, Mona served up another sartorial treat at the MET Gala 2025 in a futuristically tailored and customised Thom Browne suit with a motor-style stitched in spine inspired design. The Indian-American tech entrepreneur and philanthropist made a grand entrance with a robotic dog on a diamond leash.

No wonder Mona Patel hit the right sartorial notes at Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's joyful festivities. For the pre-wedding celebration, she played muse to Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, much like the bride herself.

The wine gown featured a bodycon fit that hugged her curves like a second skin. Lace and tulle which are the signature of the designer duo, Dolce & Gabbana dominated the floor-grazing silhouette. Delicate floral embroidery offered a feminine touch but the sheer elements and added to the subtle risque factor. Mona paired the turtleneck wonder with a structured black underdress separates.

A bronzed glow on a dewy visage sculpted her face to finesse. Delicate diamond jewellery and a neatly secured updo rounded off Mona Patel's sleek avatar. She attended the celebrations alongside, her husband Dr Chintan Desai.

For the wedding which took place on June 27, 2025 Mona Patel weaved a princessy dream in a beige Georges Hobeika gown. It came with sleeveless details, plunging into a fitted bodice and further below into a ruffled hem. Specks of jewels and Swarovski on the bustier contributed to the extra dose of allure. They shimmered in a bright manner like stars delivering oomph and panache in equal measure.

For her makeup game, Mona Patel opted for a soft glam look. She accessorised her look with diamond and stone-encrusted tear-drop earrings that glistened through her messy bun.

