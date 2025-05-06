Tech Entrepreneur Mona Patel Takes A Robot Dog To Met Gala 2025

After the mesmerising debut at the 2024 Met Gala, Indian-American tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel walked the blue carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Met Gala 2025 set the stage for the some of the biggest fashion moments in history, and Mona Patel is turning heads. Patel brought the fusion of cultural storytelling and futuristic flair to her outfit- literally!

Mona Patel redefines fashion at Met Gala 2025. Photo: Mona Patel

She made her grand entrance at the Met with a robotic dog on a diamond leash- really! Dressed in one-of-a-kind custom Thom Borne, Patel walked on the hollow steps of the Met with a robotic dog "Vector," inspired by Thom Borne's Hector Bag. A shirt with a halter-neck peaked through a sharply tailored suit that stayed anchored in back and came together in a black, beaded corset-style bodice that cinched at the waist.

Styled with a 1000-carat emerald cut diamond bowl around her neck, she looked majestic. The kinetic spine at the back from Lisa jiang and Timothy Bowl gave the all-black outfit an edge. The hat from Miodrag Gubernic added a bit of drama to the look. She wore Rene Caovilla shoes that brought the whole look together.

Who Is Mona Patel?

Mona Patel is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with a portfolio spanning healthcare, technology, and real estate. She has founded multiple successful businesses over the last two decades across global markets.

Educated at Harvard, Stanford, and MIT, Patel's work centers on building scalable enterprises while advancing initiatives that promote gender equity and economic inclusion. She is a regular speaker at global convenings, including the World Economic Forum in Davos, where she addresses issues at the intersection of entrepreneurship, leadership, and systemic change.

In parallel with her business interests, Patel is a dedicated collector of haute couture, with a collection that reflects a lifelong engagement with craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Through her philanthropic organization, Couture for Cause, she directs resources toward girls' education and women's entrepreneurship, with a focus on sustainable, long-term outcomes.