Priyanka Chopra Channels Vintage Drama In Balmain At Met Gala 2025

As Priyanka Chopra returns to the Met steps for the fifth time, she does not disappoint!

In custom Balmain, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped on the blue carpet of the Met Gala 2025 in a monochromatic palette of black and white. Bringing classic vintage to the biggest fashion night of the year, Priyanka's attire was in line with the event's theme- "Tailored For You."

Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in a polka dot ensemble

The Quantico actor made heads turn at the Gala with the perfectly tailored blazer with power shoulders and a cinched waist, giving her a sculpted hourglass shape. The wide lapels and flap pockets added a bit of old-school to the whole outfit. The jacket was complimented with a matching skirt, which ran long and straight and had a thigh-high slit that added some movement to it. The polka dots get a retro nod from us that made the look classic yet modern.

She brought the drama to the outfit with a wide-brimmed black hat- and we are lovin' it! The black gloves went perfectly with the monochrome look and added a bit of mystery and elegance to the outfit. The dazzling statement necklace from Bulgari was peeking from the neckline and accentuated the whole outfit. The hint of emerald green added some sparkle to the otherwise minimalistic palette.

Standing beside her, Nick Jonas complemented her look and chose well for the theme of the event. He wore a white shirt with a scarf-style tie, black pants, and a stylish cummerbund adorned with crystal brooches. The whole look is simple, well-tied together, and sharp- in sync with his beau Priyanka's outfit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2025. Photo: AFP

The theme of Met Gala 2025 may have focused on menswear, but Priyanka brought feminine, fashion-forward to the blue carpet in the best way possible. She did not just walk the steps in a tailored look, she owned it!