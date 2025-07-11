Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Embrace Real Family Moments With Daughter Malti In Florida

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas know how to set the relationship bar high, one post at a time. Recently, the Quantico actor shared an adorable post with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Florida.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pictures

The series of sun-kissed photos starts with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas holding hands and looking at each other outside a restaurant. The picturesque beauty of their surroundings complemented the two sharing a romantic moment together. Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a black dress, while Nick Jonas wore a green T-shirt and pants.

The next picture shows their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a cute yellow dress, sharing a laugh with her parents.

The next picture was a painting of Malti dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, wearing a yellow gown and a pink headband. A video showcased Malti sketching while she flew to cities with her family.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a mirror selfie from her hotel balcony against the breezy Miami backdrop. She added another photo where she is seen without any makeup and with a calm yet confident look.

Fans loved the pictures. one fan commented, "Some people flex cars. You're flexing connection, care, and real parenting. Major respect."

"Flexing the bond in best possible way," another fan commented. "What a blessing! Such a beautiful family," another fan shared.

Priyanka Chopra took the much-needed break after endless promotions for her latest film Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Fans will also see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel season 2. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.