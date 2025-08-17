Priyanka Chopra's Skin Gets The Spotlight With A Weekend Facial

Priyanka Chopra has always been more than just a fashion icon - she is a complete beauty inspiration too. She has often proved that beauty is not just about makeup but also about how you carry yourself and care for your skin.

In her latest Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek into what really goes into maintaining that enviable glow. She shared a bunch of short videos of herself getting a facial done, and it was the kind of behind-the-scenes content we did not know we needed.

The first video opened with Priyanka Chopra lying down on a treatment bed. Her hair was neatly secured back with a headband. A beauty technician applied a creamy face mask on her face with the help of a brush. The text attached to the video read, “In the master's hands.”

Priyanka Chopra shares her skincare treatment. Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra

Then comes the more high-tech part of the session. In the next video, Priyanka's skin was treated with a glass electrode wand – one of those high-frequency facial machines you might have seen in skincare clinics.

Now, while it sounds complicated, the process is actually quite common in the beauty world. The wand sends a gentle electric current into the skin, which helps with a variety of concerns like acne, enlarged pores, or fine lines.

Finally, Priyanka Chopra's face was gently wiped with what looked like a wet tissue. The result? An instant, noticeable glow. Priyanka Chopra even wrote “Final result,” and her skin looked refreshed, plump and radiant.

Through these clips, Priyanka Chopra showed us that beauty is not about overnight miracles but about taking time for yourself and sticking to a proper skincare routine.