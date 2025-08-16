Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Toast To Love As They Celebrate Papa Kevin And Denise's 40th Wedding Anniversary

Papa Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas, parents to the Jonas Brothers, recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. The day also coincided with their son Joe Jonas' 36th birthday.

On the special occasion, Priyanka Chopra extended heartfelt anniversary greetings to her in-laws and wished Joe Jonas a happy birthday on Instagram. The actress and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, attended a glittery party in New York City. Adding to the celebratory bandwagon was Independence Day, which also found a mention in Priyanka's social media post.

The opening frame captured Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and his parents, Kevin Sr and Denise Jonas. The Heads of State star looked chic in a dark green halter-neck midi dress, paired with diamond jewellery and glamorous makeup. Complementing his wife, Nick wore a classic black-and-white tuxedo.

The couple shared a romantic moment, gazing into each other's eyes affectionately. The pair, alongside their friends and family, raised a toast to Kevin Sr and Denise Jonas at a luxe restaurant.

Uploading the glimpses, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “What a special day for so many reasons. Papa Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas, you both are such a wonderful example of love, honour and true partnership. Happy 40 years together. We love you so much. Happy birthday to the best of the best, Joe Jonas. Happy Independence Day, my beloved India. Gratitude.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to show their love for each other and this posts is proof. From sharing their thoughts on how much they adore each other to showing their love on Instagram, the couple's romantic equation often leaves fans gushing.

Recently, Nick Jonas opened up about wanting to meet his wife in every life. The 32-year-old, during an appearance on the show Mythical Kitchen, said, “My wife, you know, I dream about seeing her in next lives. It's the kind of thing that makes me feel some sense of peace because this time, we're allowed here is so short in reality. It's encouraging to think that maybe there's more.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. They soon started dating and eventually got married in December 2018.