Why Sunscreen Doesn't Protect Indian Skin From A Tan, Goa Doctor Explains

Sunscreen has become the wonder drug in the skincare department ever since celebrities and beauty influencers have been stressing its importance in preventing sun damage. While it's true that sunscreen protects your skin from the harmful UV rays, prevents pigmentation, and reduces wrinkles, it would be wrong to assume that the product can stop tanning.

Skincare and fitness expert, Dr Shreya Sankhe, recently shed light on the matter. She shared a post on Instagram, explaining why you cannot escape tanning even after applying a generous portion of sunscreen, especially if you are an outdoorsy person with a natural medium-dark, brown skin.

Sunscreen And Tanning: What You Need To Know

As per the aesthetician, “If you hike, swim, walk for hours, chase sunsets, tanning is part of the journey. Reapplying sunscreen isn't a failure, and tanning isn't 'damage' by default. Sunscreen is there to protect your skin, not to stop melanin from doing what it naturally does. With prolonged sun exposure, sweat, water, and friction, tanning is inevitable, especially for medium to dark brown skin tones.”

The doctor advised viewers to stay wary of influencers claiming to have avoided a tan, just by using sunscreen. She wrote, “First, notice whether they actually have brown skin or a fair skin tone. And second, if they do have brown skin, understand that they're likely selling a sunscreen, not the full truth.”

According to Shreya Sankhe, “Fair Indian skin tones may experience minimal or no visible tanning with consistent sunscreen use, but their experience cannot be compared to medium or deeper brown skin tones.”

What Sunscreen Does Do

Prevents sunburn

Reduces long-term damage

Protects your skin barrier

Lowers the risk of pigmentation getting worse

Prevents signs of early ageing

What Sunscreen Doesn't Do

Freeze your natural skin tone

Stop tanning during intense outdoor activity

In conclusion, the skincare guru recommended reapplying sunscreen, covering up when you can while stepping out in the sun, and hydrating your skin. But, she urged to “stop chasing ‘no tan' standards that aren't realistic, as your skin isn't ruined, it's just lived in.”

Also Read | Halo Lips: The Beauty Trend Set To Go Viral In 2026, Here Is How To Ace It