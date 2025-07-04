Nick Jonas Turns Hairstylist For Priyanka Chopra, Gives Her Ponytail 2.0

Priyanka Chopra has done it yet again, by sharing a rather heartwarming video of her receiving all the tender loving care that she deserves from her husband, Nick Jonas. The Heads Of State actress recently shared the cheeky video on her Instgarm handle that gave us a sneak-peek into her getting her pontail fixed Nick.

Priyanka Chopra's tresses for the day, as caught on camera had already been styled into a highponytail teamed with face framing short bangs done courtesy of hairstylist, Thibaud Salducci. But it looked like Priyanka Chopra had yet another expert hairstylist at hand who gave her a hand at fixing her ponytail.

The selfie video shot by Priyanka saw her sitting in a dressing chair and capturing the cutesy moment on camera while she exclaimed, "Here we go again." Nick Jonas remained strong at winging his hair styling game, with his wife further adding, "Nick is doing his thing. Hopefully we will be out of here by tomorrow", in a playful tone.

What's more, Priyanka Chopra even captioned this post as, "Hair wanted to stay as is! @nickjonas said No! 'Ponytails are complicated' 2.0 Thanks @thibaudsalducci", along with a snarky smile emoji.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's ponytail tales are rather playful and wholesome.

