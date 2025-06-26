Priyanka Chopra's Silver Moment At <i>Heads Of State</i> Premiere Screams Minimalist Chic

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a simple yet stylish silver gown at the world premiere of her new movie Heads of State.

Known for her fashion-forward outfits, Priyanka Chopra commanded attention with every step in the silver maxi dress that looked straight from the 90s.

The dress featured a halter neckline with delicate gathers at the collarbone, making it look sleek and graceful. The sheen fabric reflected the lights beautifully. What made the outfit shine was its simplicity. Priyanka ditched heavy embellishments and took the minimalist route for this one.

Complementing Priyanka Chopra's metallic look was her hair, which was parted at the center. Her hair was styled sleek and straight and was tucked neatly behind her ears to showcase her diamond earrings and her sculpted shoulders and neckline. Apart from the drop earrings, she kept the accessories to a minimum with some rings. The no-necklace look was a wise choice, given the high neckline of the dress. For footwear, the global icon slipped into a pair of elegant black pointed-toe pumps.

For makeup, the Quantico star opted for a soft yet defined look with bold brows, subtle smokey eyes, and nude lips. The makeup was minimal and on point with the fit.

Overall, Priyanka Chopra's look at the event was nothing short of a high-fashion moment. We loved the floor-length gown and the way it embodied confidence and minimalist glam.

Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by Heads of State co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena, who looked dapper in their stylish suits.

Heads of State is an action comedy film that follows the lives of two world leaders who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy after becoming targets of a ruthless foreign adversary. The movie is scheduled to release on July 2, 2025.