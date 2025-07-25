Inside Priyanka Chopra's Journey Through Jaipur, One Of World's Most Renowned Gem Capitals, With Bulgari

Priyanka Chopra is creating quite a buzz amidst the internet goers yet again. This time around, the Heads of State actress who is also the Bulgari Global Brand Ambassador explores the ins and outs of Jaipur, Rajasthan with Lucia Silvestri, Bulgari Jewellery Creative and Gems buying Director. Together they explore how Silvestri hand selects the colourful gems that will make their way into Bulgari's next collection. But that wasn't all they promenaded through the lanes of the iconic Johari Bazaar (which literally translates to jeweller's market) full of lanes of Bandhani dupattas, mojaris, gemstones, spices, the freshness of mogra flowers, gemstones adorned traditional kundan necklaces, orange skies full of birds in flight which are the ultimate vision of hope.

Priyanka makes her way through the diwan-e-khas at the City Palace in Jaipur which is home to the current maharaja of Jaipur, Sawai Padmanabh Singh. The iconic venue was constructed for private audiences with the maharaja at the time which was a sight to behold with its terracotta painted walls (which are a tint of pink) and laden with hand painted floral décor across its walls and jharokhas alike. It is said that the city of Jaipur was painted pink in the year 1876 when India was still colonised by the British and even now the new houses have to painted pink so that the city stays cohesive and proves to be the architectural gem that it is.

Jaipur, the pink city is one of the gemstone capitals of the world, and colour is spread everywhere across the bustling markets to the local neighbourhoods, the gorgeous traditional Rajasthani clothes and mojaris worn by the locals, to the tie and dye dupattas and sarees laden with gilded zari details available across the city's bazaars. But nothing could be more grand than the royal heritage of the city and the gemstones that bring out the myriad hues of the land of the sand dunes, camels and beyond. It is safe to say that Priyanka Chopra opens doors into rediscovering the sheer gem that Jaipur is in all its grandiosity.

Priyanka Chopra's Jaipur escapade is a celebration of royalty, gemstone and a kaleidoscope of colours.

