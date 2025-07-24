Malti Marie Turns Captain Of The Ship With Priyanka Chopra And Grandmother Denis Jonas Aboard

Priyanka Chopra is a total family girl and she proves that time and again in her social media drops that give us a sneak-peek into her life with her loved ones. This time around too, the Heads Of State actress looked was caught on camera spending wholesome family time with her daughter, Malti Marie and her mother-in-law, Denis Jonas.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of a rather loved up and adventurous day out with her main girls, including her daughter, Malti Marie and her mother-in-law, Denis Jonas. The three musketeers were seen taking a boat ride surrounded by skyscrapers on a bright sunny day. Malti can be seen steering the ship as the captain indeed, while her grandmother, Denis Jonas sits by her side and mother, Priyanka Chopra Jonas points in the direction that they might be supposedly headed towards. Priyanka Chopra playfully shared the caption, "Aye aye captain!" while tagging both Malti and her mum-in-law in her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra and her girls are the perfect trio to set sail aboard a boat on a perfectly sunny day in the city. What's more, they seize each minute and have the time of their lives while doing so. Only goes to show that Priyanka is a doting mothing and a fun daughter-in-law to hang out with at the same time.

Priyanka Chopra keeps her girls closer than ever while sailing on a yacht.

