Malti Marie Recording Dad Nick Jonas On Stage Is The Best Thing On Internet

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is clearly her dad Nick Jonas' biggest fan. Need proof? Just head over to Nick's Instagram. The singer shared a video from one of the Jonas Brothers' live performances, and it is honestly too cute to miss. In the clip, you could spot Nick and Joe on stage singing. Little Malti stood near the stage. She was holding up a camera to record her father. The little one actually lifted the camera above her head to get the perfect shot. If you just said “aww,” same here.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter looked super adorable in a white outfit with black heart prints. And let us not miss the pink headphones covering her ears – a sweet mix of style and sound protection. At one point, when Nick turned to the other side, Malti stopped recording but stayed right there, patiently watching and listening to him. As for Nick, he kept it cool in a white tee, olive green pants, and a black jacket layered on top.

Nick Jonas continues to show just how devoted he is to his family. In a recent chat with Mythical Kitchen, the singer-actor got candid about his spiritual beliefs and shared his thoughts on reincarnation. What stood out? Nick said he hopes to be with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, in every life – now and beyond.

Nick Jonas said, “I believe in past lives and reincarnation for sure. I dream about seeing my wife in the next lives. That thought gives me peace. This time we have here is so short, so it's comforting to think there might be more."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018 with two beautiful ceremonies – a traditional Christian wedding and a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan. In January 2022, the lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

