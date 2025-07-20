Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Vacation Post Is Setting Family Goals And How

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle. The actress shared a fresh set of pictures from her tropical birthday getaway. FYI, She turned 43 on July 18, 2025.

Priyanka celebrated the day with her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and the Jonas family at a beachy location.

The first photo in Priyanka's carousel showed her chilling on a chair with a bonfire and beach in the background. Up next, she was seen posing with her back to the camera – and yes, that backless swimwear totally stood out.

There was also a sweet moment of Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss (go on, say “awww”). Do not miss the adorable snap of Priyanka, Nick, and Malti by the sea on swings – yes, actual swings in the water. The rest of the slideshow is all about good vibes and family fun.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Winning at life. Grateful. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, messages and calls. My heart is full.”

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle is all about family love these days. On Friday, she shared a video from her recent vacation. The video started with Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas hugging each other warmly on a cruise. Dressed in a bright yellow bikini with a white shrug over it, Priyanka looked stunning.

The video then showed Priyanka and Nick kissing each other, followed by shots of the actress soaking up the sun while reading a book. She was also seen enjoying food.

Their daughter, Malti Marie, also made a few adorable appearances. In one snap, she was seen sitting on Priyanka's lap. Another lovely moment showed Nick Jonas riding a speedboat with Malti between him and Priyanka. Like a caring mom, Priyanka gently helped her little one wear a pink cap to protect her from the sun.

An excerpt from Priyanka Chopra's caption read, “My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well wishers around the world.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The lovebirds welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

