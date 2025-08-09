Why This Luxury Resort In A 100-Acre Coorg Coffee Plantation Is Perfect For A Monsoon Break

Coorg, often referred to as the Scotland of India, is renowned for its picturesque landscapes and lush greenery that stretches for miles. Deep within this natural haven lies a resort called Timbertales, tucked inside a sprawling 100-acre coffee plantation. The journey to the homely resort is as fascinating as the destination itself.

NDTV off-roaded to Timbertales, which opened in January 2025, during the monsoon. As we reached our destination, we noticed the huge jackfruit trees, serene water bodies, and the sound of comforting nature. It is the kind of place that feels like a home away from home but with a twist of luxury.

By the time you reach your destination and enter the reception (which is breathtaking by the way) you feel the earthy aroma of coffee in the air and the beautiful sheet of nature spread for as long as the eyes can see.

Reception area of Timbertales.

The Vision

Timbertales is a vision of Prasad GP, a former IT professional who is now the managing director of the resort. "I have travelled a lot, seen some of the most exotic places, and I wanted to bring that kind of experience to people in India. I had already owned the property for 15 years, and my travel experiences inspired me to change it into a unique experience of luxury tourism," Prasad told NDTV.

He continued that the vision was to create a place that balanced luxury with nature, where every villa felt private and the forest was as much part of the experience as the room itself. Of the 100 acres, 75 acres have been developed with villas and experiences, including the yoga deck, restaurants, toddler zone, a 7-acre man-made lake, and more. 25 acres remain preserved forest to let the natural ecosystem thrive.

The Rooms

Home to 71 villas, Timbertales offers a stay that is not just luxurious but one that feels like you are in another world - a cosy, small place of your own. Each of the lavish villas is tucked away from others, which gives you ample privacy.

We stayed at the Forestlight luxury villa that spans 3,200 square feet with its own infinity pool that gives you the view of the valley beyond, along with an outdoor jacuzzi. Inside the villa, you will find an exclusive space for a wellness spa, a full-sized hammock to enjoy the natural surroundings while reading or simply unwinding, and a comfortable sofa to enjoy a cup of coffee on.

Forestlight villa in Timbertales. Photo: Timbertales

With wooden interiors, carefully crafted murals, an open shower crafted from Bidasar marble, a walk-in closet space, and your own powder room, this villa gives you a unique and luxurious experience and is perfect for a romantic getaway.

The resort also houses the Windchimes duplex villas, which are beautifully designed with two floors. While the Riverstone villa is perfect for families, the Mistwood villa is a serene retreat for a perfect getaway. With so many options to choose from, one thing common is that all of these villas will give you a nature-rich stay.

The Experiences

Our mornings began with the in-house yoga instructor Pallavi, followed by live flute music, played by Veekshith, that blended seamlessly with the sound of birds chirping and the faint rush of the river.

On a beautiful and experiential nature walk with Bhargavi S Shekar - the resident naturalist - we heard the birds calling between the raindrops. She enthusiastically explained how the forest lives and changes with the seasons.

Pallavi and Bhargawi in their element at Timbertales.

The resort has its own wellness centre called Vyoma, which offers 25 therapy rooms, including a Turkish hammam.

Another incredible experience is the Modur Kappi or Coffee workshop conducted by the resort's resident coffee connoisseur, Sumana Patra. It gives you a deep knowledge about the plantation's coffee, the varieties grown in India, and the process from bean to brew.

And that's not it. There's plenty more to do here when the weather allows, including fishing, kayaking, cycling by the lake, and horse riding. The Cellar Lounge bar is another place where we learned to make mocktails.

The Food

Food is its own chapter at Timbertales. At Bamboo Buzz, Chef Prashant and his team prepare an astonishing 250 dishes that give guests ample variety without repeating a meal. Inspired by the intricate harmony of bees and bamboo, this 180-seater global dining place offers fine dining at its best.

Bamboo Buzz restaurant at Timbertales. Photo: Timbertales

Chef Prashant shares that the idea is to serve different dishes from breakfast to dinner. "It's simple: When you get to eat exactly what you want, it elevates your entire experience and we are willing to tweak dishes to accommodate the guests," the chef explains.

Bamboo Buzz has 250 varieties.

Timbertales brings plant-based culinary artistry to your plate in a Bali-style restaurant called Twisted Basil. With a private sitting area surrounded by water and fountains, it offers a 7-course meal across 4 different cuisines.

While you may not be able to experience it in the monsoon because the food is served in an open area, you can enjoy it during other seasons. The chef recommends visiting the place during the winter months (December to February).

The Takeaway

Timbertales, which took seven years to construct, is a retreat that feels like home. You can enjoy a cup of coffee and feel time stretch from your villa's patio or explore the place with new experiences.

While the journey feels long, the stay feels short. And when you leave, you don't just carry the beauty with you but the quiet - the kind you can still hear in your head long after you have returned to the noise.