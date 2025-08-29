Egyptian Boy, 13, Dies After Eating Raw Ramen. Know What Uncooked Noodles Can Do To Your Body

A 13-year-old boy in Cairo reportedly died after consuming three packets of raw instant noodles.

The incident took place on August 25, when the teen developed acute intestinal complications after consuming ramen, sparking fresh warnings from doctors and health experts against the growing habit of eating uncooked noodles.

What Happened

In Cairo's El-Marg district, a 13-year-old broke open three bricks of instant ramen and ate them dry, to follow a social media trend.

However, things took a tragic turn, when within 30 minutes, he was doubled over with abdominal pain, vomiting, and a cold, clammy sweat and soon after he passed away.

Investigators ruled out tainted packets or bad storage, after tracing sales points and sampling stock, as toxic screens came back clean. However, the autopsy revealed something shocking .

Authorities now believe the boy suffered an acute bowel emergency, likely a gastrointestinal obstruction, triggered by consuming an unusually "large quantity of uncooked noodles at once".

Why Eating Uncooked Ramen Can Be Fatal

Eating raw instant noodles, especially in large amounts, can be harmful. They can swell after ingestion and cause blockages, dehydration, and severe abdominal distress in extreme cases.

Experts further say that the product is designed to be cooked, not consumed dry. "Instant noodles are processed to be consumed after cooking.

"Eating them raw in large amounts can place strain on the gut and lead to complications," nutritionist Dr Ruchi Gupta was quoted as saying in My Pune Pulse.

The reports also flagged that the seasoning oils and powders can irritate the gastrointestinal tract, further worsening symptoms if large quantities are consumed.

The Viral Eat Ramen Raw Challenge

The incident has been linked to the "Eat Ramen Raw" trend on social media, which has clocked millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

The challenge encourages participants to crunch through dry noodle bricks sprinkled with seasoning. While often presented as harmless fun, experts worry that such videos normalise unsafe eating practices, particularly among teenagers.

This is not the first time, when a social media challenge has claimed lives. The Blackout/Choking challenge, Tide Pod challenge, Benadryl challenge are some similar examples where challenges turn fatal.

Remember

Cook noodles as directed to reduce digestive burden and eliminate microbial risks.

Avoid eating them dry in bulk, as the swelling in the gut can cause blockages.

Store noodles properly in a cool, dry place, discarding packets if sachets are damaged or smell off.

The Bigger Picture

The lesson here is simple: Instant noodles are meant to be cooked, and consuming them raw in bulk can be risky. And be cautious of food challenges online, as popularity does not equate to safety.