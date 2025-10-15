How Neem Karoli Baba Got His Name From A Miraculous Train Incident

A film chronicling the life and legacy of the revered Indian saint Neem Karoli Baba, titled Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, is currently in production. The movie is directed, conceptualised, and creatively produced by Sharad Singh Thakur. The project brings together a star-studded cast including Subhod Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, Mohit Gupta, and others.

Hiten Tejwani is part of the ensemble but will not be portraying Neem Karoli Baba. Produced by Balram Garg, Balvir Singh, and Sharad Singh Thakur, the film promises to bring to life the extraordinary story of Maharaj-ji, his teachings, and the legendary events that cemented his name in Indian spiritual history.

How Maharaj-ji Became Neem Karoli Baba

Neem Karoli Baba, born Lakshman Narayan Sharma, acquired his famous name following a mystical incident at the village of Neeb Karori in Uttar Pradesh. As a young sadhu in his late twenties or early thirties, hunger compelled him to board a train for the nearest city. Seated in the first-class coach without a ticket, he was asked to disembark by the conductor. Once off the train, the engine refused to start despite multiple attempts, leaving passengers and officials baffled.

As mentioned on the official Neem Karoli Baba Ashram website, a local magistrate, aware of Maharaj-ji's spiritual reputation, suggested that the train could only move if he returned on board. Reluctantly, the officials approached him with offerings of food and sweets, requesting him to board. Maharaj-ji agreed only on the conditions that a station be constructed at Neeb Karori, and sadhus be treated with greater respect. Once these promises were made, he reboarded the train, which proceeded only after his symbolic blessing. This miraculous event led to the association of his name with the village, giving rise to the title Neem Karoli Baba, meaning "the Baba from Neem Karoli."

Teachings And Legacy

Neem Karoli Baba, affectionately called Maharaj-ji by devotees, was a saint of the Himalayan lineage who died in 1973. His teachings were profoundly simple and universal: "Sub Ek" - All is One. He urged followers to love and serve everyone, remember God, and always speak the truth. Deeply devoted to Hanuman, the Hindu deity, Maharaj-ji often imparted wisdom through personalised guidance, embodying the bhakti path of the heart.

Known across North India as the "Miracle Baba," Maharaj-ji was reputed for his extraordinary abilities, including being in two places at once and inducing samadhi (a state of God-consciousness) in devotees with a mere touch. His unconditional love extended not only to those who met him in person but also to countless devotees who connected with him beyond the physical plane.

Influence On Celebrities

Neem Karoli Baba's ashrams have drawn visitors from around the world, many of whom credit Maharaj-ji with transformative spiritual insights. Notable visitors include:

Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple, who found spiritual guidance at the ashram in 1974.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, who visited in 2015 seeking clarity during challenging times.

Julia Roberts, the Hollywood actress, who visited multiple times and deepened her spiritual journey.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who visited in 2023, drawing inspiration for both personal and professional life.

Through this upcoming film, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the remarkable story of Neem Karoli Baba.

