Why The Viral "Rude Kid" From <i>KBC 17</i> Has Brought Six-Pocket Syndrome In Focus

'Rude kid', 'overconfident', and what other names have been given to Ishit Bhatt, a 10-year-old kid, who was recently on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. People criticised him online and even said that his behaviour on the show was not appropriate. Many even questioned the parents and their upbringing.

Do you think that the child was at fault? A Chandigarh-based entrepreneur says otherwise and has requested that internet users show some empathy towards him. He added that the child's behaviour stemmed from a larger parenting concern, called Six Pocket Syndrome.

Viral Video Of Amitabh Bachchan Dealing With Ishit Bhatt

Ishit Bhatt studies in grade five, and when he was on the hot seat, he told host Amitabh Bachchan that he should get to the point and not bother at all about narrating the rules. He confidently said that he was aware of all the guidelines. He eagerly answered questions without listening to the options.

This video went viral, and since then, a 10-year-old kid has become the centre of attraction on the internet. Left, right, and centre, people are calling him names while praising Amitabh Bachchan for how he handled the boy.

Chandigarh Teaches Comes In Support Of Ishit Dutt

Shekhar Dutt, a teacher, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and explained that six-pocket syndrome was a condition that affected China a couple of decades ago, but it is now impacting India.

why we should stop trolling that KBC kid 🙏



He explained that many couples are choosing to have a single child, who becomes the centre of attraction for parents and grandparents, both maternal and paternal. They give in to the child's every demand and don't say no to them. He added that Ishit Bhatt is not the only kid who seems to be impacted by this syndrome, but it is acting on a societal level. Hence, isolating him and trolling him might not be the right thing.

A user supported Dutt and wrote, "Most kids are naturally focused on their own thoughts and feelings. It is a part of growing up. As they mature, they gradually learn the beauty of listening to others with patience and respect. It's all a journey of emotional growth, not a flaw."

What Is Six Pocket Syndrome?

To help you understand the concept of Six Pocket Syndrome, we reached out to Dr Paramjeet Singh, Parenting Coach and Consultant Psychiatrist, PSRI Hospital, and Dr Zirak Marker, Chief Medical Advisor and a renowned Child, Adolescent, and Family Psychiatrist, Mpower, an initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust.

Dr Singh explained that Six Pocket Syndrome emerged as a consequence of the one-child policy in China. It was seen as a negative effect of kids becuase the child becomes 'the little emperor'.

"The intent for this behaviour is love/care, but it may still teach the child to rely on a source of gratification, inhibit the ability to tolerate frustration, and delay the development of emotional regulation," added Dr Marker.

Both experts believed that living in a joint family is warm and nurturing. "But it is like too many cooks for the same broth," added Dr Singh. He concluded that it depends on the attitude of the parental group, whether joint families turn out as positive or negative factors here.

Dr Marker further explained that when there are multiple caregivers, mutual agreement and decision-making about aligning approaches to boundaries and discipline, which is a goal of every parenting strategy, needs to be a joint effort.

Signs Of Six Pocket Syndrome And How To Navigate Them

Dr Marker shared a few signs that can indicate that a child might have Six Pocket Syndrome and signal that emotional guidance might be required in the case. These include,

Frequent requests to buy gifts and toys

Crying when parents do not give in to demands

Become inattentive towards responsibilities

Turn out uncooperative to share

Not feel empathy

Dr Singh shared a few ways to navigate through the condition,