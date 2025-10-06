Zeenat Aman Reflects On Rudyard Kipling's <i>If</i> And How It Guided Her Journey As A Single Mother

Zeenat Aman, recently seen in the streaming show The Royals, began the week on a poetic note. On Monday, the veteran actress shared a monochromatic photo of herself on Instagram, accompanied by a reflective caption. She spoke about re-discovering the meaning of Rudyard Kipling's poem If and how it guided her in co-parenting.

She wrote, "The beauty of great writers is their ability to strike a universal chord and perhaps offer a roadmap for life. I first read Rudyard Kipling's If as a schoolgirl, but its profundity eluded me then."

As she matured, she found herself revisiting these verses, which gained greater significance for her. In Kipling's words, she found a co-parent - a presence she felt was missing in her sons' lives. During difficult times, it is vital to seek perspective and uphold humanity's higher ideals.

On raising her sons as a single mother, Zeenat Aman previously opened up about the challenges of parenting with unconditional love and acceptance. She wrote, "There is no guidebook in the world to prepare you for parenthood. It is exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and indeed challenging. Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. As a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible. More than anything, I wanted to protect them and nurture them into kind and loving men."

Explaining her approach to motherhood, the 73-year-old actor emphasised giving "unconditional love" and imparting "pearls of wisdom". Her advice to parents was, "Enjoy every moment with your children, and don't be hard on yourself over small mishaps. A broken plate or a teacher's note is hardly the end of the world. We do not owe our children perfection, but love, support, and guidance."

Reportedly, she raised her children as a single mother after leaving a troubled marriage, managing hardships with resilience and boundless love in parenting.