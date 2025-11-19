Zeenat Aman Tells NDTV On Delhi AQI: 'World's Most Polluted Cities In India, What A Tragic Badge To Wear'

At a time when urgency for our environment's well-being is paramount, Zeenat Aman, turning narrator for the 10-part documentary series Embers of Hope: The Fight for Our Future, emerges as a thought-provoking venture.

In collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery, this is indeed a wake-up call about the alarming changes that continue to surround us. Unveiled by Mobious Foundation through stories of resilience, innovation, and hope, this documentary stirs a sense of awareness.

Earlier this month, legendary actor Zeenat Aman attended the exclusive screening of Episode 1 from the docu-series. Joined by an audience of policymakers, academicians, environmental leaders, media professionals, students, and sustainability advocates, this marked the beginning of the story of India's climate change that evokes depth and emotion.

To discuss the various environmental hazards and the need to be aware and informed, the actress spoke to NDTV about being environmentally conscious, her thoughts on the Delhi AQI, and all things nature.

"The Conversation Isn't Restricted To Delhi At All"

Residents of Delhi have been complaining about the worrisome air quality in the city for the past few weeks. It has deteriorated to "very poor" and "severe" categories that could have a life-threatening impact on people.

Addressing the concern, Zeenat Aman says, "My fear is the same as every parent out there-that we have created an uninhabitable atmosphere for the next generation. One that is not so slow but is surely poisoning them. It's quite mind-boggling that we as a nation aren't addressing air pollution more seriously. And the conversation isn't restricted to Delhi at all; most of the world's most polluted cities are in India! What a tragic badge to wear. I suppose it will take a combination of public pressure and political urgency if we are to turn the tide."

On Personally Being Impacted By Delhi's Climatic Conditions

Ironically, as the actress notes, Embers of Hope: The Fight for Our Future was launched in Delhi. She recalls the discomfort she experienced firsthand as soon as she landed in the capital.

Embers Of Hope: The Fight For Our Future exclusive screening in Delhi

She adds, "Within a few hours of landing, I had a scratchy throat and watering eyes. Bombay isn't much better, and I often find myself in a haze of construction dust. The right to clean air is no longer a right; it is a rare and often expensive privilege."

"The Youth Is Far More Aware"

Zeenat Aman's upcoming series addresses India's many environmental challenges that are being combatted. It ranges from deforestation and air pollution to biodiversity loss and rising sea levels, and at the end of the tunnel, we find a glimmer of hope. The stories in it will bring forth inspiring grassroots initiatives being chalked out to bring driving change that our environment so desperately needs.

The question is, does the youth understand the gravity of the situation at hand?

Zeenat Aman answers, "I think today's youth is far more educated about the climate crisis and environmental issues than the generations before. Young adults are contending with a very scary and unstable world that is not of their making. We, older generations, need to pull our weight and be accountable for the world we have created."

However, conversations around our natural habitat and catastrophic environmental degradation that keeps multiplying have been going on forever.

Where do we lack, then?

The actress adds, "I don't think we lack awareness or understanding about the scale of this crisis anymore. Inversely, I think the public is more aware than ever before, but knowing just how bad it is has paralyzed people. Tackling the climate crisis seems insurmountable to the average person, which is why showcasing stories of resilience and the power of community is crucial. If we want to tackle these issues, we need the power of the people pushing the political powers that be. We don't have an awareness problem as much as we have an action problem."

But is there hope? Always, as Zeenat Aman reiterates, "there are more than enough tips on sustainability, valuable at an individual level."

She elaborates, "But I think the conversation needs to shift to corporate and political responsibility."

And through Embers of Hope: The Fight for Our Future, the makers want to unearth the power of strong storytelling that propels collective action towards protecting Mother Earth.

The documentary premiered on Discovery, Discovery HD, Discovery+, Animal Planet, and Animal Planet HD channels on November 16, 2025, coinciding with the COP30 Summit in Belem, Brazil (November 6-21, 2025). The series was released simultaneously across India and other SAARC countries, bringing this powerful environmental narrative to audiences across the region.