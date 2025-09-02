Shilpa Shetty Channels Zeenat Aman's Iconic <i>Hare Rama Hare Krishna</i> Look

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in whatever she wears. For her latest look, the actor paid homage to veteran actress Zeenat Aman by recreating her iconic look from her film Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Recreating one of the most iconic looks from the 1971 cult classic, Shilpa Shetty donned a vibrant yellow printed co-ord set, sporting open hair, funky sunglasses, and a rudraksh mala.

Her styling exuded vintage hippie charm, which was on point with the aesthetic of the look. Even a small garland of marigolds around her wrist completed the retro-inspired ensemble beautifully.

In the Instagram caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Paying homage to the epitome of grace, glam and timeless fashion, Zeenat Aman ji. @thezeenataman thank you for inspiring us with your style and words even today."

A source of inspiration across decades, Zeenat Aman's free-spirited portrayal set new stylistic benchmarks in Indian cinema with her iconic role in the movie.

Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing glimpses of her daily routine, workouts, and fun videos like this one with her Insta fam.

Zeenat Aman's role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna became iconic for her portrayal of a free-spirited hippie. Her look, with center-parted hair, oversized sunglasses, and rudraksha beads, was the essence of her role, which was all about rebellion.

To this day, Zeenat Aman's look remains one of the most unforgettable statements in Bollywood, and Shilpa Shetty nailed it.