Prajakta Koli's "Magic" 4-Ingredient DIY Scrub Proves Glowing Skin Doesn't Require Expensive Products

You can't deny that popular YouTuber turned actress Prajakta Koli's skin radiates. And the secret to her glowing skin is a simple and effective DIY exfoliating scrub that she swears by.

With a multitude of skincare products on the market, Prajakta Koli prefers tapping into kitchen-friendly ingredients to address her skin problems.

Prajakta Koli's Skincare Secret

In an old interview with Gulf News, Prajakta Koli revealed a simple yet effective home remedy that helps keep her skin looking radiant.

Prajakta Koli shares, "One thing that works like magic for my skin is besan (gram flour), haldi (turmeric), dahi (yoghurt), and honey. Just make a paste and put it on your face. You can also put some rice flour in it instead of besan (gram flour) and it works like magic. It's the best scrub I've used in my life."

Benefits Of These Ingredients

If you want to try it, here's what science has to say about the ingredients used in the skincare routine:

Besan (Gram Flour)

Rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals, besan contains several nutritional benefits for your skin. A study published in the World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research found that besan can help treat acne, remove tan, and exfoliate dead skin.

Haldi (Turmeric)

Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can be beneficial for your skin. Studies have found that the component called curcumin in turmeric can help address skin problems such as acne, dark spots, and dull skin. It is also believed to provide some anti-ageing benefits.

Dahi (Yoghurt)

Yoghurt is considered one of the best ingredients that can work wonders for your skin. According to Healthline, this potent kitchen ingredient can help add moisture to your skin, brighten it, protect your skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays, increase elasticity, reduce the signs of ageing, and fight acne.

Honey

Honey contains moisturizing, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties that can hydrate the skin, get rid of acne, and soothe irritated skin. According to the International Journal of Dermatology, honey can be a great addition to any skincare routine and can also help with skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, etc.

Should You Try It?

Since all the ingredients used in the scrub are good for your skin, it can be an effective face scrub for cleansing, exfoliating, and brightening. Even using rice flour is a good alternative for your skin and may promote healthy, glowing, and smooth skin.

While all these ingredients are beneficial, you should check with your healthcare provider before trying any new ingredients.