Prajakta Koli Becomes The Only Indian On 2025 TIME100 Creators List

YouTuber-turned-actor Prajakta Koli, popularly known as MostlySane, has recently been named the 100 most influential digital voices in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Creators List. The honour positions Koli as the first and only Indian-born creator to be featured on this esteemed list.

The list that only features the world's most noteworthy digital content creators also featured global luminaries such as Jimmy Donaldson (Mr. Beast), Khabane Lame, Kai Cenat, and Mel Robbins to name a few in the prestigious list.

Prajakta Koli's Career

Prajakta Koli started her journey on YouTube in 2025 with comedy sketches rooted in everyday Indian life. She soon gained popularity and recognition for her comedy videos. Today, she has over 7 million YouTube subscribers and 8 million Instagram followers.

But Prajakta's influence extends well beyond sketch comedy. She has starred in Netflix's popular series Mismatched, appeared in Bollywood films like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Neeyat, and hosted the YouTube Originals series Pretty Fit. In early 2025, she added a new feather to her cap with the release of her debut novel, Too Good To Be True, showcasing her versatility as a storyteller.

Prajakta Koli is also an advocate for social change and has partnered with global initiatives. She has worked with prestigious organisations like the International Olympic Committee, UN, Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, and COP Summit.

Her journey from aspiring radio jockey to being a part of the acclaimed Creators For Change YouTube Originals docuseries featuring Michelle Obama, which won a Daytime Emmy Award, was a big highlight of her career.

As the first Indian creator with a YouTube Originals show Pretty Fit, Prajakta Koli has been a Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumnus and GQ India's Most Influential Young Indians list 2025 as well. Her latest achievement in the TIME100 Creators list is a reflection of the growing global recognition of South Asian creators.

Prajakta Koli Shares Excitement After Receiving The Honour

Sharing her excitement and gratitude, Prajakta Koli shared a post on Instagram with a caption, "There's so much I should be feeling right now, and even more I should be saying. But honestly, in this moment, only two words come to mind: thank you. Thank you to my audience, for showing up, for believing, for staying. Thank you to my family, for standing beside me through every messy, magical moment. Thank you to my team for being my rock."

"And thank you to 21-year-old Prajakta, who dove headfirst into storytelling as a creator with no plan, no prep, no roadmap… just heart. Just instinct. Just the love for stories. So yes, thank you. I guess that's all there is to say. And maybe, it's everything." she added.