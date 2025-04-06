" I Am Having A Great Time", Prajakta Koli On Her Marriage Life With Husband Vrishank Khanal

Social media personality and actor Prajakta Koli recently got married to her long-term boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, in a dreamy setup. After a month of marriage, the star talked about their fairytale wedding, relationship and more. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the star shared her real-life too good to be true moment.

Prajakta recently released her debut novel, Too Good To Be True, so when asked about a moment of her life that she felt was too good to be true at her wedding, she replied, “Actually, everything, because everything was perfect. It was OUR kind of perfect. It was exactly what we wanted.”

The newlyweds managed to tick every box on their wishlist, from spending quality time with their loved ones to good food, music and laughter. “Everything that we wanted to do, we actually got to do. We spent time with people we love, had so much fun, ate a lot of food, and yes, we definitely had our share of beverages and miscellaneous drinks,” she adds.

She further talked about her life after marriage, giving an insight about her marriage journey. She stated, “It's barely begun. I got married less than a month ago. Just a couple of weeks after the wedding, both Vrishank and I had to return to work, and we had to kind of start picking up where we left off. Slowly, slowly, I think it'll take some time, and so far, I am having a great time.”