Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal Tie The Knot In Ivory Traditional Looks By Anita Dongre

After dating for more than 11 years, social media personalities Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are finally married. The couple finally shared pictures from their dreamy wedding in Karjat, and all we can see is how adorable the newlyweds look. Keeping up with the trend, Prajakta and Vrishank also opted for pastel looks for their wedding.

Both Prajakta and Vrishank opted for Anita Dongre for the occasion. Prajakta looked ethereal in an ivory-coloured lehenga from the designer's wedding collection. The lehenga featured Parijat patterns with Pichwai paintings on it. The intricate detailing and embroidery work all over the lehenga brought more elegance to the whole look. The skirt also had colourful prints of teal and soft pink hues all over it. The star paired her look with a matching blouse that came with a deep V-neckline and zari thread work on it. The lehenga was perfectly draped along with a matching dupatta that had golden and silver accents on it, depicting the designer's signature design. The pockets on the skirt added a modern glam to her traditional lehenga look.



The star accessorised her look with a golden choker that had white studded diamonds on it, a pair of statement earrings, ivory bangles, and a mangtika from Anita Dongre's jewellery collection. Although the bridal glow was clearly visible on Prajakta's face, which made her glow naturally, for her makeup, she kept her subtle glam look. With a flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, wispy lashes, soft smokey eyes, neatly done eyebrows, and pink nude lips. She styled her hair by letting the wavy tresses left open cascade down her shoulders.

On the other hand, Vrishank too twinned with his bride and opted for an ivory-coloured sherwani set. The sherwani featured an embroidered kurta from the same designer, which had matching prints and hues to that of Prajakta, which he paired with matching pants.

Both Prajakta and Vrishanka finally got married on February 25, 2025, after dating for almost 11 years.

