Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal Stun In Red And Ivory Outfits For Their <i>Mehendi</i> Ceremony

Social media personality and Mismatched star Prajakta Koli is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend and fiancé, Vrishank Khanal. The couple has begun with their pre-wedding celebrations. On February 23, that is Sunday, the duo started with their pre-wedding rituals, which began with the mehendi ceremony.

Also Read: Benny Blanco On Relationship With Selena Gomez: "I Worship The Ground She Walks On"

The couple shared a series of pictures on social media, giving us a glimpse of their beautiful ceremony. In the photos, we can see Prajakta and Vrishank posing candidly for the camera whilst enjoying their Mehendi ceremony. Talking about the outfits, the duo kept it up with a theme and went for very minimal yet stylish outfits.

Prajakta looked stunning as she picked up a red kurta set for the day. Her red kurta set came with a red kurta featuring traditional golden prints all over it. The golden floral embroidery all over her kurta adds more elegance to the look. The star paired her look with matching straight pants. Ditching the dupatta, Prajakta kept it simple and subtle. The star accessorised her look with a pair of heavily embellished golden jhumkas. For her makeup, the star went with a flawless base, an ample amount of blush and highlighter, wispy lashes, brown lids, and nude lips. With her hair styled and tied in a half-ponytail, she looked like a gorgeous bride-to-be. On the other hand, her fiancé, Vrishank, perfectly complemented his lady love in an ivory-coloured kurta set that came with minute golden floral prints.

Their mehendi ceremony was filled with style, fun, and lots of love, and we can't wait for their wedding looks.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Makes A Sparkling Entry In An Embellished Schiaparelli Gown At 2025 BAFTAs