Prajakta Koli And Vrishank Khanal Dons Traditional <i>Nepali</i> Outfits For Their Reception Party

After sharing a dreamy snippet of the fairytale wedding, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have now shared pictures from the fun reception party. The duo, who had an intimate wedding on February 25 at a resort in Karjat, have now given us glimpses of the post-wedding ceremony.

Prajakta shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from a reception in which the couple can be seen enjoying their moment to the fullest. In the pictures, we can see both Prajakta and Vrishank in traditional clothes. While Prajakta opted for a red Benarasi saree, Vrishank channeled his Nepali look. For the event, Prajakta chose a red tone, Nepali's wedding saree, a beautiful homage to her husband's roots. The saree came with intricate, golden-leafy embroidery all over it, perfectly accented with vibrant green hues, making it an ideal blend of traditional and modern glamour. She paired her look with a matching blouse that featured golden borders at the sleeves. That's not it; the highlight of her look was a Tilhari necklace, a symbolic Nepali mangalsutra. This piece of jewellery worn by Nepali brides after the wedding is a powerful symbol of marital status. Her look was further elevated with a bold statement, a golden choker, a pair of matching statement earrings, and bangles, adding to her royal bridal look. For her make-up, the star went with her signature soft glam makeup look, with a seamless face, lots of highlighter and blush, winged eyeliner, mascara, and the lashes, brown eyelids, and nude lips.

On the other hand, Vrishank complimented his lady love in a white kurta pyjama set topped with a traditional Nepali topi and a brown jacket featuring golden embroidery on it.

