5 Things To Do In Thailand Inspired By <i>The White Lotus</i> Star Leslie Bibbs' Pictures

The White Lotus season 3 has made Thailand a full-blown travel trend sensation. Recently, actress Leslie Bibb dropped a series of BTS glimpses from iconic locations of the country's dreamy landscapes. The carousel began with Leslie laughing out loud alongside her co-stars, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan, in front of the mansion boasting the name of their series. The post then opened into a number of activities the stars took part in alongside other eminent actors; Walton Goggins, Tracey Cunningham, Christian Friedel, Shin An, Seulgi Burns, Aimee Lou Wood, and Jon Gries.

From visiting temples to enjoying breathtaking sunsets to relishing lavish dinners complemented by drinks to playing with colours, the images proved how engaging their shoot was. One of the snaps also included Leslie in a halter-neck Valentino dress. She also looked gorgeous in beach-friendly attire. It included a floral-printed two-piece set featuring a bralette alongside a pencil skirt. Besides shooting, the stars also utilised their time during the work-ation with activities like hiking or a gym session with Jon Gries.

If you are intrigued by the BTS snaps and want to walk in the footsteps of your favourite characters, check out the must things-to-do in Thailand.

Explore sandy beaches bordered by lush tropical greenery as Thailand is one of the best places in the world for breathtaking landscapes with scenic beauty. You can visit secluded beaches like Koh Lao Liang, Koh Kood, Ko Kradan or Ko Pha-Ngan for enjoying paradise on Earth. Go snorkelling in Thailand's crystal clear water, alongside vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life as it is the best place to check out snorkelling from your bucket list. Similan Islands, Koh Tao (Turtle Island) or Koh Lipe (part of the Tarutao National Marine Park) are considered as some of the best options for this activity. To unleash your adventurous side, visit the Khao Sok National Park in southern Thailand, renowned for its ancient rainforests, limestone cliffs, and diverse wildlife. It is a paradise for hikers seeking a true jungle experience amidst the emerald-green lakes, towering limestone formations, and lush vegetation. You can even expect wildlife and many bird spotting points over there. Known for its bustling nightlife, especially in Patong, this place offers the taste of authentic Thai culture. You can combine you tour with beautiful stays like Khao Lak, Khao Sok National Park, Koh Racha, the Phi Phi, and Koh Yao islands. While Bangkok offers the most exciting shopping centre with a wide range of goods at extremely affordable places, the Chatuchak Weekend Market over has almost everything and anything over there. Collect some souvenirs and handicraft items to decorate your homes, from this place.

