In A Neon Pink Swimsuit, <i>Param Sundari</i> Kriti Sanon Vibes To <i>Pardesiya</i>

Kriti Sanon is a true-blue beach baby. Don't believe us? Then rush to her Instagram handle ASAP. The actress has jetted off on a coastal vacation in Saint Tropez, soaking in the sand and sun. She is accompanied by her sister, Nupur Sanon. On Friday, Kriti seemed to be in a relaxing mood, hopping on a yacht and enjoying the pristine ride through the glistening ocean.

Kriti Sanon treated fans to her yacht escapade by posting a video on Instagram. She stood on the deck, holding onto the railings, busy getting a tan with the sun on her face. Kriti was surrounded by the turquoise waters featuring rippling waves and the distant cityscape in the background. A few cruise ships were also seen sailing in the ocean.

When on a yacht, it's a mandate to dress your tropical best. Kriti Sanon followed the rule through and through. She exuded chic vibes in a neon pink bikini that came with halter neck straps at the back. Adding an extra dose of edge was the distressed white shrug on top.

As for her makeup, Kriti Sanon kept it natural, as the sun was already there to brighten up her face. She resorted to a peach-tinted lip shade for that pop of colour. Mascara-coated wispy lashes, minus any kajal or eyeliner, sealed her minimal glam avatar. The actress kept her pin-straight brunette tresses open, allowing the wind to play with them.

Kriti Sanon captioned the post, “Can you live on the ocean? I think I can. PS. Param Sundari is loving this song from Param Sundari.” Her playful side note had two distinct meanings. First, it was a direct nod to the song Pardesiya from the upcoming film Param Sundari. The romantic drama, led by Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, will release on August 29, 2025.

Notably, Param Sundari also refers to the track from Kriti Sanon's hit movie Mimi, which arrived on Netflix in 2021.

Kriti Sanon is dishing out vacay goals and how.

