Kriti Sanon's Dreamy Escape To Saint Tropez Is All About The Sun, Sea, And Sisterhood

Kriti Sanon, who just turned 35 on July 27, is currently soaking up the sun in Saint Tropez, France. Her travel buddy? None other than her sister, Nupur Sanon.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos from her vacation on Instagram. In the opening frame, she was posing on a yacht with the sea, mountains and a cloudy sky in the background. Another snap showed her flashing that million-dollar smile while standing on the deck in a black and green co-ord set – total vacation fashion goals.

In the next few slides, Kriti Sanon showed off her neon pink swimwear. She also channelled her adventurous side on a jet ski. A clip of Kriti riding the jet ski definitely stole our attention. Nupur Sanon joined her in one of the photos, with both sisters looking lovely in white outfits.

Even while on vacation, fitness is not on pause. In one video, Kriti Sanon was seen doing dumbbell rows like a total pro.

Nupur Sanon planting a kiss on the birthday girl's cheek is the best sibling moment. There was also a scenic shot of the sea, mountains and a glowing yellow-orange sky that made us want to pack our bags immediately.

The final frame showed a backshot of Kriti Sanon soaking in the view - and we are officially hooked on this dreamy getaway.

In her caption, Kriti Sanon wrote. “Surrounded by water, love and blessings. Thank you everyone for the wishes.. P.S. birthday isn't over till the month ends.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix film, Do Patti. The film also featured Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in key roles. Up next, the actress is all set to appear in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein. Dhanush will be seen as the male lead in the project.