Planning An Iceland Getaway Like Shabana Azmi? Don't Miss These 5 Experiences

Shabana Azmi is a travel enthusiast who loves spending time in nature. The veteran actress recently took a trip to Iceland with her girl gang. She dropped a carousel of pictures and videos from the dreamy destination on Instagram. From visiting the volcanic craters to posing in front of the cascading waterfalls, Shabana Azmi made the most of her time in Iceland.

Shabana and her friends marvelled at the majestic Gerouberg Cliffs. This striking natural formation features towering basalt columns. The group then visited Hraunfossar and posed with waterfalls cascading across the lava fields.

At Kerid Crater, the vibrant turquoise waters set against the striking red volcanic backdrop added to the trip's magic, capturing the essence of their adventure. Shabana also visited the Blue Lagoon spa resort and enjoyed a delicious pizza topped with veggies and pepperoni.

Best Things To Do In Iceland

1. Explore the Golden Circle: This popular route is a fantastic introduction to Iceland's landscapes. It includes a visit to the Thingvellir National Park, Geysir Geothermal Area and Gullfoss Waterfall.

2. Relax in Geothermal Spas: Iceland is renowned for its geothermal activity, offering numerous hot springs and spas for relaxation. Some of the famous spas on the island include Blue Lagoon and Sky Lagoon. Other, less crowded and potentially more affordable alternatives are the Secret Lagoon or Myvatn Nature Baths.

3. Witness the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis): During the winter months (September to April), Iceland provides an excellent opportunity to witness the Northern Lights. Many travellers find guided tours helpful, as experienced guides can lead you to prime viewing locations and offer scientific insights.

4. Explore the South Coast: The scenic stretch of coastline is packed with stunning natural attractions. Marvel at the majestic Skogafoss waterfall and walk behind the unique Seljalandsfoss for a different perspective. Visit Reynisfjara black sand beach, famous for its basalt columns, sea stacks, and powerful Atlantic waves.

5. Glacier Views: See the Solheimajokull Glacier Tongue, which is relatively accessible for viewing or even glacier hiking. Embark on a unique adventure depending on the season.

Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Iceland depends on what you want to experience. Summer (June-August) offers the warmest weather, midnight sun, and access to all areas, making it ideal for hiking and sightseeing.

Winter (November-March) is best for Northern Lights viewing and geothermal spas, but expect colder temperatures and potential road closures.

Shoulder seasons (April-May and September-October) provide a balance of fewer crowds and some nice weather, with opportunities for both Northern Lights and some summer activities.