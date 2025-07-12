Kriti Sanon Jets Off In Style, Slays An All-Black Athleisure Coded Airport Look

Kriti Sanon, known for her versatile fashion sense, seamlessly blends chic casual looks with utmost elegance. Recently, as the actress was papped at the Mumbai airport, she exuded charm in an all-black look. The ensemble included a simple, thin-strapped black tank top, which Kriti teamed with a pair of loose-fitted joggers providing utmost comfort during her travel. Kriti further accentuated her outfit with a stylish leather jacket featuring full sleeves.

The Crew star can be seen effortlessly pulling off her casual look for the travel scenes with the perfect accessories. She opted for a pair of black sneakers and radiated poise and confidence.

Completing her chic look, Kriti Sanon opted for a pair of black Prada sunglasses and a subtle makeup look with a foundation base and nude lipstick. She left her hair middle-parted and loose to cascade down her shoulders perfectly. Finally, her radiant smile added an oomph factor to her overall charm.

Kriti Sanon has often showcased that her fashion choices incorporate timeless elements. Additionally, she has never stopped herself experimenting with bold colours. For a recent photo-opportunity, the Bollywood actress opted for a rust-hued three-piece set that made her look both classic and contemporary. It included a lacy bralette layered with a collared shirt, which she had tucked inside her flared pants.

Kriti further elevated her appearance with a belt made of the same hued fabric and a golden buckle. A stack of sleek necklaces and statement stud earrings was enough to wrap up her look.

For makeup, she kept it subtle and dewy. The diva went for a dollop of blush on her cheeks alongside a peachy lip tint. Neatly-combed bun hairdo sealed the deal for the day.

Ahead of this, when the Do Patti actress jumped into the ongoing Grrr trend, she was seen exuding elegance in yet another three-piece set. Kriti donned a white tank top and layered it with a contrasting egg yolk yellow shirt. A pair of denim pants complemented her chic look perfectly.

For her face, Kriti chose a subtle to no-makeup look and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. An elegant pair of hoops did the accessories part.

Kriti Sanon's love for casual chic wear is written all over her recent all-black airport look.

