Kriti Sanon Gives High Velocity Drama In A Rust-Coloured Elie Saab Jumpsuit

When it comes to sleek silhouettes and figure-flattering ensembles, Kriti Sanon's style game rarely misses. The actress' fashion diaries carry the perfect balance of chic and glamour. Recently, we got to witness something similar when Kriti slipped into a stunning rust-coloured jumpsuit, coming from the shelves of luxury clothing label Elie Saab.

The ensemble came with a cap-sleeved shirt with a collar and puffed shoulders. Underneath the shirt, Kriti wore a matching lace bralette. The shirt was tucked into a fashionable wide belt, which featured a prominent black and gold buckle.

The lower half of her outfit featured high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that hugged her waist and hips perfectly before flaring out dramatically to floor-sweeping lengths. A glimpse of sleek black pointed heels peeked out from beneath the hemline, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti elevated her accessories game with a gold neck stack, matching earrings and rings. For makeup, the actress opted for a matte base, subtle contouring, defined brows and neutral eyeshadow. Her lips were painted with a soft brown lipstick shade that complemented her elegant appearance.

Neatly middle-parted bun glam gave her a red carpet-ready look.

Before this, Kriti Sanon stunned in an all-beige look. The actress wore a beige bodycon cut-out dress that just amped up her fashion game.

The asymmetric cut-out gown came with mesh fabrication, which featured ruched detailing all over it. Kriti's dress had various cut-outs on the shoulders and at the bodice, adding extra glam to it. The thigh-high slit and the double-lined knot details made the dress look extra luxurious. From the shelves of Lapointe, the dress was worth Rs 121,700. Read the full story here.

We are taking summer fashion inspiration from Kriti Sanon.