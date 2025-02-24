Kriti Sanon Aces The Monochromatic Fashion In An Asymmetric Dress Worth Rs 121,700

Kriti Sanon is back with her top-notch fashion game, and how. From traditional sarees to western dresses, Kriti has been making heads turn due to her sartorial choices. Kriti left the fashion police impressed with her recent monochromatic look.

Sharing the video on her social media, Kriti wrote, "The diva appeared after a while yesterday. Not for too long, though.". Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti looked absolutely stunning in an all-beige look. Kriti opted for a beige bodycon cut-out dress that just amped up her fashion game.

The asymmetric cut-out gown in the mesh fabrication featured rushed detailings all over it. Kriti's dress came with various cut-outs on the shoulders and at the bodice, adding extra glam to it. The thigh-high slit and the double-lined knot details made the dress look extra luxurious. From the shelves of Lapointe, the dress was worth Rs 121,700.

What grabbed our attention was Kriti's power-dressing style as she paired her beige dress with a matching oversized leather blazer. The blazer made the chic look more stylish, which exuded boss babe vibes. Letting the outfit talk, Kriti kept her accessories minimal, with just a few dainty rings, matching beige heels and a pair of statement earrings. For her makeup, Kriti went with a flawless base, flushed cheeks, an ample amount of highlighter and contour, mascara-soaked lashes, neatly done brows, soft brown smokey eyes, and pink glossy lips. With her hair tied nicely in a middle-parted bun, Kriti looked like the ultimate queen that she is.

