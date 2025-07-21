Kriti Sanon Enjoys Breezy Boat Ride And Stunning Sunset On Vacation

Kriti Sanon's Instagram handle is a treasure trove of holiday inspiration. The actress recently jetted off for a vacation to an undisclosed location. She gave a sneak peek of her getaway to her Insta fam.

From riding on a boat to gorging on a delectable Eggs Benedict, Kriti Sanon did it all on her tropical holiday.

Kriti Sanon's Vacation Diaries

The opening frame of Kriti Sanon's post featured a stunning selfie of the actress. She wore a multicoloured bralette with a cutout in the middle. Her hair was styled to one side, and she picked small gold hoop earrings as accessories.

Another picture showed the deck of a luxury cruise ship, with seating arrangements and various equipment, set against a bright blue sky with scattered clouds. The view included the upper deck with railings and the ship's structure, indicating it is designed for leisure and relaxation.

In another selfie, Kriti Sanon was seen posing while looking away from the camera. The actress also shared breathtaking views of the sea and sunset from the ship. Kriti also enjoyed an Eggs Benedict on board.

The dish consisted of a toasted English bread base, topped with ham, a poached egg and finished with a rich hollandaise sauce. It was garnished with microgreens for added flavour and visual appeal.

The post concluded with a picture of the upper part of the ship, showing multiple antennas and satellite domes mounted on the superstructure. The background featured a partly cloudy sky with soft, warm light from the setting or rising sun, creating a calm and serene atmosphere.

In the caption, Kriti wrote, "Salty hair. Rainbow on my heart. Flowing with the waves. Sunsets like in a Postcard."

Check out the post here:

Looking at Kriti Sanon's vibrant travel posts, we are now dreaming about taking a boat ride on the sea.