Travis Kelce Opens Up About Falling in Love With Taylor Swift: "We Share All Those Values"

National Football League star Tavis Kelce, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, went on record to share how the two fell in love.

The NFL player, 35, recalled how he "fell in love" with the pop superstar, 35, in an interview with GQ.

Sharing the two connected organically, Travis Kelce shared, "Nothing I've ever done has been a controlled, organized process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based on the people we were sitting in a room together with."

Despite their very different careers - her sold-out stadium tours and his high-stakes NFL games - Travis Kelce sees parallels in their worlds. He cited their similarities as the primary reason for the relationship.

"We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are," he shared. "We share all those values. It kind of just took the f*** off."

The couple confirmed dating each other in October 2023 when they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty hand-in-hand. This was around the time when he was fresh off his team's Super Bowl LVII win, and Swift was in the initial months of the Eras Tour. But reports suggest that the two started dating much before the official announcement.

The couple also made their red carpet debut at the NFL players' Tight End University, a three-day summer training camp in Nashville in June 2025.