How Neha Dhupia Lost 23 Kg Post Pregnancy, Says Weight Loss Is Not About "Shortcuts"

Actor Neha Dhupia is known for hosting TV shows and her acting career in the industry. The 44-year-old actor also made headlines when she lost her postpartum weight. The actor has always been open about her weight loss journey, and here's how she lost 23 kg despite all the challenges.

Neha Dhupia's Weight Loss Journey

The mother of two has had her fair share of weight struggles, but has managed to handle them with a mix of a balanced diet and a dedicated fitness routine.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Roadies host opened up about her weight loss journey after giving birth to her daughters. She shared that she experienced postpartum weight gain and exceeded the normal 17 kg mark.

For the unversed, postpartum weight gain is when a woman retains the weight after childbirth. While some weight loss happens after delivery, some women retain a significant amount of it post delivery.

Sharing how Neha Dhupia lost the postpartum weight, Neha Dhupia said that she was more focused on breastfeeding her kids and did not focus on weight loss at the time. It was during lockdown that she decided to go on a calorie deficit diet.

"It was a crazy span of four years, where I lost and put on weight time and again. Having said that, when I was pregnant, I wasn't worried about how I was going to look during postpartum," she shared.

Despite the challenges, Neha Dhupia lost her postpartum weight. Here's what she did:

Neha Dhupia's Approach To Diet And Exercise

Neha Dhupia made a conscious effort to make lifestyle changes in her routine. She followed a diet and workout routine that fit into her lifestyle as a busy mother, without depriving herself or over-exerting. Her weight loss transformation was not about following a strict diet, but taking a holistic approach to weight loss.

In an Instagram post, Neha Dhupia shared, "The truth is there are no shortcuts, there is no easy way around it, there is also no rocket science... stay consistent, work hard and show up especially on the days you don't feel like it at all!"

In the interview, Neha Dhupia revealed that she enjoys running, but is not a fan of going to the gym. The Bad Newz actor revealed that she does not follow a rigorous workout routine.

Neha Dhupia shared that her diet is simple. She mostly cut out sugar, fried foods, and gluten, but otherwise maintains a balanced diet that suits her lifestyle.

"I have dinner with my kids at 7:00 pm, which is very helpful, and breakfast with my husband at 11 am. All of this helps," Neha Dhupia told the publication.

She also shared how these physical changes helped her mental health as well. "Being healthier allows me to keep up with my children and boosts my confidence. My mental well-being is closely tied to my physical health," she revealed.

Neha Dhupia's approach to weight loss was rooted in making sustainable changes and practising "self-compassion". With healthy eating and consistent workouts, Neha Dhupia was able to shed the extra kilos.