Neha Dhupia Speaks On Body-Shaming After Pregnancy: "23 Kg Weight <i>Badh Gaya To Jaan Lelo</i>"

Neha Dhupia is a proud mother to her two children, Mehr and Guriq, whom she shares with her husband, Angad Bedi. As a devoted mom, the actress often shares precious moments from her parenting journey with fans on social media.

In an interview with Miss Malini on their YouTube channel, Neha Dhupia opened up about a more personal struggle — the body shaming she faced after giving birth. The actress spoke about dealing with trolls who criticised her post-baby 23 Kg weight gain, and how she managed the challenges of motherhood while embracing her new body.

Neha Dhupia Talks About Postpartum Body Shaming

Neha Dhupia said, "Once you become a mother, your narrative as a public figure changes entirely. Apart from everything else, it comes with a little bit of judgment. I had to suffer a lot of trolling for my weight and this and that. I felt like what I have done so wrong just because I have gained some weight? 23 Kg badh gaya to jaan le lo meri [What if I have gained 23 Kg?Will you kill me?] Personally, it has just been upwards. The feeling of becoming a mother is close to none, and it's beautiful."

Talking about how motherhood changed aspects of her acting career, the actress added, "When you become a mother, you start getting roles like these. You have to work on your fitness, work on your emotions, work on your time management, and then bounce back to work. The 1-2 years of gap where you are not doing anything, that phase is difficult. No one prepares you for that."

Neha Dhupia On Postpartum Weight Gain

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia revealed that she experienced postpartum weight gain and exceeded the normal 17 kg mark. While she was initially focused solely on breastfeeding her children, it was during the lockdown that she decided to adopt a calorie-deficient diet.

"It was a crazy span of four years, where I lost and put on weight time and again. Having said that, when I was pregnant, I wasn't worried about how I was going to look during postpartum," she said.

Neha adopted a sustainable approach to weight loss. Rather than following a strict diet or an intense workout regimen, she focused on finding a balanced routine that worked for her. This holistic approach helped her achieve a healthy weight loss transformation. Read the full story here.

Neha Dhupia's latest web series, Single Papa, is currently streaming on Netflix. The show also features Kunal Kemmu, Prajakta Koli, and Isha Talwar in key roles.

