Amruta Fadnavis Reacts To Trolling Over Her Outfits: "<i>Mujhe Uss Samay Dukh Hua, But...</i>"

Amruta Fadnavis, banker, singer, social worker, and wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, participated in a beach cleanup drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai after the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations culminated. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was also a part of this cleanup drive.

The aim of the Sea Shore Shine 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi Cleanup Drive event was to bring the garbage left behind during the visarjan ritual into the limelight. The authorities wanted to promote cleanliness and sustainable ways to follow traditions without stinking up the beaches and water bodies.

While the event got a lot of traction on social media, some users were fixated on Amruta Fadnavis's athleisure wear. The body-hugging beige co-ord set was labelled unfit for such a public event, and many compared it to gym wear available for women in the market.

However, Amruta did not respond to trolls until now. On November 9, 2025, Curly Tales published an interview with her in which she opened up about how those unwarranted comments made her feel bad.

"You Have To Learn And Move Forward," Said Amruta Fadnavis

The whole purpose of the event was to talk about cleanliness and ensure that the beaches would remain clean after the festive celebrations. However, for some, the focus was on Amruta Fadnavis's choice of clothing.

"Uska mujhe uss samay dukh hua..but finally, it is about learning and moving forward [So, I felt bad initially. But then I realised it is an experience, and you have to learn from it and move forward]. You don't need to get bogged down, and if you have a dream, you should continue to go towards it. Being consistent is important," Amruta said.

Amruta Fadnavis Believes Her Actions Matter More Than Her Clothes

It stung Amruta a little that her outfit sparked a controversy and shifted the focus from her actions. But, she added that she is driven towards making an impact.

"A few times that (trolling) has happened. However, I feel bad about it, not because I get trolled, but because we worked very hard to create awareness about some important issues and bring about change," she said in the interview.

Amruta Fadnavis continues to work with foundations that work towards educational rights and social equality.

