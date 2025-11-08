US-Based Influencer Says India Should Place A Bin Every 10 Steps: "<i>Sab Kudedaan Me He Fekenge</i>"

India, being the most populated country in the world, faces many challenges, one of which is cleanliness in public places and the disposal of garbage. There are many facets to this issue, but most people see it through a monolithic lens.

When Indians travel or relocate abroad, they often talk about how streets and public spaces in other countries are cleaner compared to what they witness in their homeland. But when a New York-based influencer, Sachin Sindhu, shared a reel on this subject, he suggested a solution.

US-Based Influencer Suggests A Solution To Keep Indian Cities Clean

The video was about realising why streets in the US are so clean. "Ye ek sabse bada karan hai ki kyu ye sheher, yaha ke itne saaf rehte hain [This is one of the biggest reasons why cities in the US are clean]," he said.

He was returning from his gym, which is approximately 4 km away from his gym. He asked his viewers to count with him as he walked. He mentioned that one can locate a dustbin after every 10 steps, and he counted 12 bins within a 100 m stretch.

The video also showcased locals dumping the garbage inside the bins marked for wet and dry waste. Not a single person threw anything on the streets or the pavement. It also featured a worker picking up garbage in the morning.

Sindhu said that having bins installed in proximity gives people no option but to dump the waste in the right place. He added that if India follows a similar approach, we can also keep our cities and country clean.

Social Media Reactions

People on social media agreed with Sachin Sindhu's suggestion. Most users said that installing abundant bins across cities might bring a significant change, but a few pointed out that the dustbins might even get stolen.

