This New Dating App From Tinder Owners Needs Your LinkedIn Before You Swipe Right

You're not alone if you go into full-blown stalker mode before going on a date.

Now, out of all the social media platforms we use our stalking skills on, it seems like LinkedIn, the business and employment-oriented social networking service, is becoming one of the top ways to get to know your date (cause why not?).

This trend, or investigative research technique so to speak, has caught on in India as well. But what if we told you there's a dating app that now uses LinkedIn profiles as its verification step? Yes, you read that right.

About The App

Founded on the belief that "ambition and romance can thrive together," The League is Match Group's invitation-only dating app designed for people who know what they want.

"Built for founders, leaders, innovators, and creatives, it offers a premium, vetted, and intentional approach to modern dating. The League is where ambition meets connection and where dating finally feels elevated, authentic, and meaningful," according to their site.

The app also states that it is a "dating app for people with high standards and who know what they want." It was officially launched in India yesterday (November 2), marking its first step into Asia and ushering in a new era of intentional, elevated dating.

As of now, the app is available in Mumbai and Delhi. Photo: The League

According to officials at The League, it unites a "community of ambitious, like-minded individuals who pursue excellence and hold their connections to the same high standards, creating relationships that are both meaningful and modern."

The app comes to India after its launch in New York, London, and across Europe. As of now, the app is available in Mumbai and Delhi.

How Does The App Work

The League combines curated daily matches, vetted profiles, and a pay-to-join model to ensure every interaction meets a high standard.

Applications are verified through official email IDs or LinkedIn, and every applicant must be endorsed by an existing member. Once approved, you can subscribe to access The League's exclusive network, where a capped number of matches is presented each day.

Members also gain access to a series of exclusive in-person events and date experiences that extend the app into vibrant, real-world communities.

'The League Circle'

To anchor its India launch, the app has also introduced something called "The League Circle", a handpicked group of cultural connectors across Delhi and Mumbai who embody the spirit of a true League member.

They will represent the ambition, taste, and intentionality that define the brand. The League Circle will play a vital role in shaping the India chapter by bringing together the first set of founding members to seed the community.

"The League is designed for ambitious people who know what they want-in life, in love, and in a partner. It's a lifestyle ecosystem where members connect with others who move at the same pace, share the same values, and prioritise compatibility over convenience. The League curates matches to create a space where dating is elevated and connections go beyond fleeting interactions," concludes Anukool Kumar, Senior Director, India and Middle East, Match Group.

As dating apps evolve to meet modern expectations, The League is trying to bring a fresh, ambitious twist to the scene by merging professional credibility with personal chemistry.

By linking love with LinkedIn, it redefines what it means to date with intention - especially for India's new generation of driven, goal-oriented singles. But can it gain success in India, where no one wants to pay for their dating apps? Only time will tell.