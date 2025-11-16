Online Dating Is Influencing Women To Opt For Cosmetic Surgery, Reveals A Study

Dating apps may be influencing women's decisions to undergo cosmetic procedures, new research has found. While these platforms have made meeting potential partners easier than ever, their impact on body image is becoming increasingly apparent.

Research conducted by the University of South Australia and published in the journal Computers in Human Behaviour revealed that women who are active on dating apps are significantly more likely to consider or undergo cosmetic surgery compared to women who do not use these platforms.

How Dating Apps Are Prompting Female Users To Undergo Cosmetic Procedures?

Since dating apps focus more on appearance-oriented elements like pictures and selfies, the pressure to alter one's physical features is higher, claimed the study. It is similar to other social media applications like Instagram and Snapchat, which run on the power of images rather than written texts.

Research also indicated that the visuals and picture-centred nature of these social media platforms can influence a person's perception. Sometimes, it even pushes them to change how they look.

For a few, changing one's look can be as simple as dying their hair or opting for a wardrobe makeover. However, a few instances have proven that these changes can have a more long-lasting effect, such as going under the knife.

How Women Are Altering Their Appearance?

Face-enhancing fillers are also prominent on almost every social media platform. It has led more and more women to alter their appearance. Studies have further shown that posting a selfie on an online platform increases social anxiety among women, causing them to choose cosmetic procedures more often.

This once again links to the fact that wanting to “look better in selfies” is the primary reason for women seeking facial cosmetic surgery like anti-wrinkle injections, rhinoplasty, liposuction and derma fillers, claims the study.

In conclusion, the research mentions that in the world of online dating, users, in general, are motivated to make an impression on their potential partner so that they find them more appealing.

