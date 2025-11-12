Who Should Pay On The First Date? What Indian Women Prefer, Reveals New Survey

When it comes to modern dating, the question of who picks up the tab is no longer as straightforward as it once was. A growing number of women now see splitting the bill as a symbol of independence and equality, while many men continue to view paying as an expression of interest and responsibility.

What The Numbers Say

According to a recent survey by Aisle Network, a dating platform, 53 percent of Indian women prefer to go Dutch on the first date, while 42 percent of men still believe they should pay the entire bill.

The numbers reflect a clear shift in gender expectations and dating norms, suggesting that equality in relationships increasingly starts right at the dinner table.

The survey also revealed that 42.8 percent of respondents believe the bill should always be split equally, whereas 40.1 percent still think the man should pay. This demonstrates that while traditional norms remain strong, an almost equal share of singles now value fairness and shared responsibility.

For many women, splitting costs is not just about finances: it's about autonomy and balance in dating. For men, on the other hand, covering the full expense often comes from habit or the desire to demonstrate generosity and capability, as well as deeply ingrained ideas of being the provider.

About 'The Commitment Decade' Report

The findings are part of Aisle's report titled The Commitment Decade, which surveyed 3,400 urban Indian singles across demographics, primarily heterosexual. The sample included 74 percent millennials and 25 percent Gen Z participants, giving insight into how younger Indians are redefining dating norms in 2025.

The majority of survey respondents were from Bengaluru (19.1 percent), Mumbai (17.4 percent), and Delhi (16 percent), reflecting urban attitudes where conversations around equality, consent, and partnership are more open and evolving. The report explores how Indian singles today are rethinking love, partnership, and what truly matters in their romantic connections.